Melbourne: After spinner Adam Zampa, host Australia has been hit by yet another COVID-19 case in the ongoing T20 World Cup as the only and first choice wicket-keeper batsman Matthew Wade becomes the latest entrant in the list.Also Read - India vs Netherlands LIVE Streaming: When And Where to Watch

As per report by cricket.com au, Wade has minor symptoms of the virus and unless his condition deteriorates, he is expected to feature in the match against Australia on Friday. Also Read - LIVE | IND vs NED BUZZ, T20 WC 2022: National Anthems Done; SCG Blockbuster STARTS

As things stand, there is a chance that David Warner might be the wicket-keeper for the Aussies, if Wade doesn’t recover on time. Second-choice wicket-keeper Josh Inglis was ruled out due to a hand injury and was replaced by Cameron Green. Also Read - LIVE India vs Netherlands Score, T20 World Cup 2022: India Opt To Bat; Check Playing XI

On the other hand, Glenn Maxwell was earlier seen practicing with the gloves on at the training season, which gives us a major hint that the all-rounder could be a possible replacement for Wade.

The defending champions, fell to a heavy defeat on Saturday on the hands of New Zealand, as the home-side lost by 89 runs in their opening Super 12 match of the tournament.

The New Zealanders were relentless in attack as Australia folded for 111 in 17.1 overs to suffer their second heaviest T20I defeat in terms of runs.

This was also Australia’s first defeat to New Zealand in Australia in any format since 2011. Australia, without their star batter Steve Smith, looked out of depth.

Australia squad: Ashton Agar, Pat Cummins, Tim David, Aaron Finch (c), Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Kane Richardson, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade, David Warner, Adam Zampa