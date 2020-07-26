Australian cricketer Ellyse Perry and her husband Matt Touma have decided to end their marriage after four years. Perry and rugby player Matt Touma got married in December 2015. The couple issued a joint statement confirming the news. Also Read - England Tour Canceled, No Women's IPL on Cards; When Will BCCI Take The Women's Cricket Seriously?

Rumors of their separation was doing the rounds since the beginning of the year when Perry was spotted at multiple events without the wedding ring and the cricket fraternity is shocked with the news. Also Read - IPL 2020 Dates Confirmed: Logistical Problems That Lie Ahead For Taking IPL 13 to UAE

“It’s with the greatest of respect for one another that we decided to separate earlier this year,” the pair said in a joint statement on Saturday. Also Read - IPL 2020: Harbhajan Singh Trolls Virat Kohli, Says 'Specially Made For CSK' as IPL 13 Schedule Gets Announced | POST

“We felt this was the right course of action and is in the best interests of each other and our current lives. This is something that has evolved and is a mutual decision. Throughout our relationship we have remained private and we ask that our space and privacy continue to be respected during this difficult time for both of us.” the statement read further.

View this post on Instagram Two years with my number one @m.toomua A post shared by Ellyse Perry (@ellyseperry) on Dec 19, 2017 at 2:28pm PST

During her speech at the Australian Cricket Awards, Perry – who bagged the prestigious Belinda Clark award for the third time – did not mention Toomua yet the couple kept denying it over and over again.

Touma – who plays for the Melbourne Rebels – was in action on Friday and played a part in his team’s win.

Perry has featured in eight Tests, 112 ODIs, and 120 T20Is in her career so far, scoring 624, 3022 and 1218 runs in the three formats respectively. She also has 297 wickets to her name across formats.