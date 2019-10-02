Australian woman cricketer Alyssa Healy stormed into the record books with an extraordinary knock of 148 to power the hosts to a dominant T20I series sweep against Sri Lanka. With her belligerent knock, Healy set a new world record for the highest individual score in women’s T20 cricket at the North Sydney Oval.

The 29-year-old played a brilliant knock of unbeaten 148 (61 balls) to help Australia post a mammoth total of 226/2 against Sri Lanka in the third and final T20I on Wednesday. Healy reached the world record with a six in the penultimate over, eclipsing teammate Meg Lanning’s previous mark of 133 set against England two months ago.

During her 61-ball knock, Healy smashed 19 boundaries and seven sixes. She brought up her century off 46 balls, the second-fastest in history and fastest by an Australian. Having played her 100th T20I two days ago, Healy comfortably passed her previous personal best of 90.

“It was just one of those days where everything seemed to come out of the middle, so I’ll take that,” Healy told Fox Cricket.

Alyssa Healy is in a MOOD at North Sydney Oval! She's raced away to 38 off 16 balls… #AUSvSL pic.twitter.com/iRsKUE3mFS — Australian Women's Cricket Team 🏏 (@AusWomenCricket) October 2, 2019



Opting to bat first, Healy along with partner Beth Mooney provided the hosts a blistering start and completed the fifty-run stand inside the first Powerplay. Healy, in particular, was at her free-flowing best as she scored the fastest T20 half-century by an Australian.

Healy brought up her 50 off 25 balls and then motored to her ton off just 46 deliveries.

The record for the highest individual score by an Indian woman in T20Is belongs to Harmanpreet Kaur who had scored 103 runs against New Zealand in November last year.