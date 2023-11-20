Top Recommended Stories

  • Home
  • Sports
  • Watch: Australia’s Mitchell Marsh Puts Feet On World Cup Trophy, Badly Trolled

Watch: Australia’s Mitchell Marsh Puts Feet On World Cup Trophy, Badly Trolled

A picture of Australian cricketer Mitchell Marsh has gone viral like wildfire for the wrong reasons.

Updated: November 20, 2023 3:59 PM IST

By Joy Pillai | Edited by Joy Pillai

viral
Watch: Australia's Mitchell Marsh Puts Feet On World Cup Trophy, Badly Trolled

Pat Cummins’s Status Is Viral:  A picture shared by skipper Pat Cummins has gone crazy viral on social media shows Australian cricketer Mitchell Marsh putting his feet resting on top of the World Cup trophy. The photo was initially shared on Instagram by Australian skipper Pat Cummins. From there, it made its way to several social media platforms. The internet called the gesture ‘disrespectful’ and trolled him for it.

Trending Now

Watch The Post Here

You may like to read

Also Read:

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Sports News on India.com.

Topics

More Stories

By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.