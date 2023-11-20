Home

Watch: Australia’s Mitchell Marsh Puts Feet On World Cup Trophy, Badly Trolled

A picture of Australian cricketer Mitchell Marsh has gone viral like wildfire for the wrong reasons.

Pat Cummins’s Status Is Viral: A picture shared by skipper Pat Cummins has gone crazy viral on social media shows Australian cricketer Mitchell Marsh putting his feet resting on top of the World Cup trophy. The photo was initially shared on Instagram by Australian skipper Pat Cummins. From there, it made its way to several social media platforms. The internet called the gesture ‘disrespectful’ and trolled him for it.

No way ppl are ranting about this being disrespectful. Our culture is obviously different from theirs. Stop moral policing everywhere. This is what Indian players are subjected to on a daily basis when everything they do is scrutinized. Please give it a rest.#MitchellMarsh pic.twitter.com/0ZvgP5h4Ly — ®️ (@Kacharya17) November 20, 2023

