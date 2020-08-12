Austria Women vs Germany Women LIVE Streaming Details

International women cricket resumes from Wednesday since the coronavirus-enforced break with Austria and Germany squaring off in a five-match T20I series. The German team, led by Anuradha Doddaballapur is on a short tour of Austria during which they will play five T20I matches in four days at the Seebarn Cricket Ground in Harmannsdorf.

This is the first time in their history that the two teams will be facing each other in the shortest form of the game.

Live Cricket Streaming Details

What: Austria Women vs Germany Women T20I Series

When: From August 12 to August 15

Venue: Seebarn Cricket Ground, Harmannsdorf

Where to Stream Online in India: FanCode

Where to Stream Elsewhere: European Cricket Network

TV: Not Available

FULL SCHEDULE (Time in IST)

12 August: 1st T20I, 2:30 PM

13 August: 2nd T20I, 1:30 PM

13 August: 3rd T20I, 5:30 PM

14 August: 4th T20I, 2:30 PM

15 August: 5th T20I, 12:30 PM

Austria Women vs Germany Women Full Squads

Germany Women: Anuradha Doddaballapur (captain), Emma Bargna, Milena Beresford, Anne Bierwisch, Christina Gough, Asmita Kohli, Suzanne McAnanama-Brereton, Antonia Meyenborg, Claire Pfalzner-Gibbon, Kainat Qureshi, Janet Ronalds, Sharanya Sadarangani, Lena Skatulla, Verena Stolle and Karthika Vijayaraghavan.

Austria Women: Andrea-Mae Zepeda (captain), Busra UCA, Tugce Kazanci, Rezarta Avdylaj, Valentina Avdylaj, Priya Sabu, Harjivan Bhullar, Sylvia Kailath, Anisha Nookala, Harjot Dhaliwal, Albulena Avdylaj, Jo Antoinette Stiglitz, Soujanya Chamundaiah, Raphaela Trobinger, Ayse Atis and Derya Ortasulak.