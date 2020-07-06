Mercedes driver Valtteri Bottas won Formula One‘s season opening Austrian Grand Prix on Sunday with teammate Lewis Hamilton being handed a five-second time penalty that dropped him from second place to fourth. Also Read - Ex-F1 Boss Bernie Ecclestone: 'I Want to be a Dad Again'

Ferrari's Charles Leclerc finished second with McLaren's Lando Norris taking his first podium of F1 career.

After being delayed by the coronavirus pandemic with several races being cancelled, Formula One returned this weekend in Austria in what turned out to be a dramatic race with as many as nine drivers retiring.

The Mercedes pair of Bottas and Hamilton enjoyed a comfortable performance advantage throughout the 71-lap encounter. It was only in the last 10 laps that the race burst into life, with Hamilton handed his penalty after sending Alex Albon into a spin.

Held at the Red Bull Ring without spectators, Hamilton took fourth place behind Norris and ahead of the second McLaren driven by Carlos Sainz and Sergio Perez of Racing Point.

Red Bull’s Max Verstappen had a race to forget, as he experienced a loss of power after just the 11th of the 71 laps, costing him a chance of shooting for a third straight win at the Red Bull Ring — while teammate Albon appeared to suffer a similar problem just two laps from the end.

Mercedes had black-liveried cars as the world champions made a visual stand against racism and for diversity in the wake of ‘Black Lives Matter’ campaign.

The 2020 season kicked off with the Austrian Grand Prix and will be followed a week later by a second race at the same track on July 12.

The Hungarian Grand Prix will take place a week after that, before a break. Then there will be two back-to-back races at Silverstone (August 2 & August 9), followed by the Spanish Grand Prix at Barcelona (August 16).

The Belgian Grand Prix will follow that on August 30, with the Italian Grand Prix at Monza a week later on September 6. All the races will be supported by Formula 2 and Formula 3.