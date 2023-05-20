Home

AUT vs HUN Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Tips Fan Code ECI Austria: Captain, Vice-captain – Austria vs Hungary, Today’s Playing 11s at Seebarn Cricket Ground, Lower Austria at 3 PM IST May 20 Saturday

AUT vs HUN Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Tips Fan Code ECI Austria: Captain, Vice-captain – Austria vs Hungary, Today’s Playing 11s at Seebarn Cricket Ground, Lower Austria at 3 PM IST May 20 Saturday

Here is the Fan Code ECI Austria Dream11 Team Prediction - T11 Dream11 Guru Tips and AUT vs HUN Dream11 Team Prediction, AUT vs Hun Fantasy Cricket Prediction T11 game, AUT vs HUN Probable XIs Fan Code ECI Austria, Fantasy Cricket Prediction - Austria vs Hungary , Fantasy Playing Tips -Fan Code ECI Austria.

AUT vs HUN Dream11 Team Prediction: All You Need To Know

AUT vs HUN Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Tips Fan Code ECI Austria: Captain, Vice-captain – Austria vs Hungary, Today's Playing 11s at Seebarn Cricket Ground, Lower Austria at 3 PM IST May 20 Saturday.

TOSS: The Fan Code ECI Austria toss between Austria and Hungary will take place at 2:30 PM IST – on May 20.

Time: 3 PM IST.

Venue: Seebarn Cricket Ground, Lower Austria.

AUT vs HUN Dream 11 team

Wicketkeeper: Mehar Cheema

Batsman: Mark Simpson Parker(C), Abdullah Akbarjan, Vinoth Ravindran, Zahir Safi(VC)

All-rounder: Mirza Ahsan, Ashrith Darapureddy

Bowlers: Umair Tariq, Jaweed Sadran, Abhitesh Prashar, Ali Yalmaz

AUT vs HUN, Possible Playing 11

Austria (AUT)

Mehar Cheema, Mark Simpson Parker, Razmal Shigiwal, Iqbal Hossain, Armaan Randhawa, Mirza Ahsan, Navin Wijesekera, Shahil Momin, Sahel Zadran, Itibarshah Deedar, Osman Khan

Hungary (HUN)

Abbas Ghani, Marc Ahuja, Gabor Torok, Asanka Weligamage, Zahir Safi, Zeeshan Kukikhel, Ashrith Darapureddy, Ali Farasat, Akramullah Malikzada, Sandeep Mohandas, Ali YalmazLal

