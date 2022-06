AUT vs HUN Dream11 Team Prediction, T20 Series 2022

AUT vs HUN Dream11 Team Prediction, T20 Series 2022 Fantasy Hints: Captain, Vice-Captain – Austria vs Hungary, Playing 11s For Today's Match Seebarn Cricket Ground, 2.30 PM IST June 5 Sunday

TOSS – The Hungary Tour of Austria T20Series toss between Austria vs Hungary will take place at 2 PM IST

Time – June 5, 2.30 PM IST



Venue: Seebarn Cricket Ground

AUT vs HUN My Dream 11 Team

Keeper – Abhishek Ahuja Stan, Arsalan Arif(VC)

Batsmen – Iqbal Hossain , Razmal Shigiwal, Zeeshan Khan

All-rounders – Shahil Momin(C), Khaibar Deldar, Kalum Akurugoda

Bowlers – Abdullah Akbarjan, Sandeep Mohandas, Itibarshah Deedar

AUT vs HUN Probable Playing XI

Austria: Mehar Cheema, Abdullah Akbarjan, Zeeshan Goraya, Iqbal Hossain, Razmal Shigiwal©, Sahel Zadran, Aqib Iqbal, Abrar Bilal, Umair Tariq, Noor Khan, Zabiullah-ibrahimkhel

Hungary: Ali Farasat, Safi Zahir, Marc Ahuja, Abhishek Ahuja, Asanka Weligamage, Harsh Mandhyan, Abhishek Kheterpal, Khaibar Deldar, Sandeep Mohandas, Bhavani Adapaka, Akramullah Malikzada

Disclaimer: India.com does not promote any kind of gambling or betting. Follow it at your own risk.