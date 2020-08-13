AUT-W vs GR-W Dream11 Tips And Predictions

Today is a double-header – the first match was at 1:30 pm (IST) while the next at 6:00 pm (IST).

You can check the AUT-W vs GR-W Dream11 and full squad here.

Toss: The toss between Austria Women and Germany Women will take place at 5:30 PM (IST).

Time: 6:00 PM IST

Venue: Seebarn Cricket Ground



AUT-W vs GR-W My Dream11 Team

Christina Gough (captain), Andrea-Mae Zepeda (vice-captain), Sylvia Kailath, Sharanya Sadarangani, Janet Ronalds, Rezarta Avdylaj, Asmita Kohli, Milena Beresford, Priya Sabu, Anuradha Doddaballapur, Emma Bargna

AUT-W vs GR-W Squads

Germany Women: Anuradha Doddaballapur (captain), Emma Bargna, Milena Beresford, Anne Bierwisch, Christina Gough, Asmita Kohli, Suzanne McAnanama-Brereton, Antonia Meyenborg, Claire Pfalzner-Gibbon, Kainat Qureshi, Janet Ronalds, Sharanya Sadarangani, Lena Skatulla, Verena Stolle and Karthika Vijayaraghavan.

Austria Women: Andrea-Mae Zepeda (captain), Busra UCA, Tugce Kazanci, Rezarta Avdylaj, Valentina Avdylaj, Priya Sabu, Harjivan Bhullar, Sylvia Kailath, Anisha Nookala, Harjot Dhaliwal, Albulena Avdylaj, Jo Antoinette Stiglitz, Soujanya Chamundaiah, Raphaela Trobinger, Ayse Atis and Derya Ortasulak.

