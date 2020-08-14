AUT-W vs GR-W Dream11 Tips And Predictions

Dream11 Team Prediction Austria Women vs Germany Women, 4th T20I – Fantasy Cricket Tips For Today's AUT-W vs GR-W at Seebarn Cricket Ground: Germany have been absolutely dominating having already clinched the series with an unassailable 3-0 lead in the five-match T20I series. They warmed-up with an 82-run win in the series opener on Wednesday and then on Thursday recorded two massive victories. In the second T20I, they scored 191/0 after batting first. In reply, they bundled out Austria for 53 to win by 138 runs.

In the third T20I, Austria batted first and continued their poor show with the bat. This time they folded for 54 runs, a target Germany sprinted to in 8.1 overs with 10 wickets to spare.

With this, the women cricket at international level has returned for the first time since the ICC Women's T20 World Cup in March before coronavirus outbreak derailed the entire cricket calendar.

You can check the AUT-W vs GR-W Dream11 and full squad here.

Toss: The toss between Austria Women and Germany Women will take place at 2:00 PM (IST).

Time: 2:30 PM IST

Venue: Seebarn Cricket Ground



AUT-W vs GR-W My Dream11 Team

Christina Gough (captain), Andrea-Mae Zepeda (vice-captain), Sylvia Kailath, Sharanya Sadarangani, Janet Ronalds, Rezarta Avdylaj, Asmita Kohli, Milena Beresford, Priya Sabu, Anuradha Doddaballapur, Emma Bargna

AUT-W vs GR-W Squads

Germany Women: Anuradha Doddaballapur (captain), Emma Bargna, Milena Beresford, Anne Bierwisch, Christina Gough, Asmita Kohli, Suzanne McAnanama-Brereton, Antonia Meyenborg, Claire Pfalzner-Gibbon, Kainat Qureshi, Janet Ronalds, Sharanya Sadarangani, Lena Skatulla, Verena Stolle and Karthika Vijayaraghavan.

Austria Women: Andrea-Mae Zepeda (captain), Busra UCA, Tugce Kazanci, Rezarta Avdylaj, Valentina Avdylaj, Priya Sabu, Harjivan Bhullar, Sylvia Kailath, Anisha Nookala, Harjot Dhaliwal, Albulena Avdylaj, Jo Antoinette Stiglitz, Soujanya Chamundaiah, Raphaela Trobinger, Ayse Atis and Derya Ortasulak.

