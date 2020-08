AUT-W vs GR-W Dream11 Tips And Predictions

Dream11 Team Prediction Austria Women vs Germany Women, 5th T20I – Fantasy Cricket Tips For Today’s AUT-W vs GR-W at Seebarn Cricket Ground: Germany has been dominating having already clinched the series with an unassailable 3-0 lead in the five-match T20I series. Also Read - AUT-W vs GR-W Dream11 Team Hints, Germany Tour of Austria 2020: Captain And Vice-Captain, Fantasy Cricket Tips Austria Women vs Germany Women, 1st T20I at Seebarn Cricket Ground 2:30 PM IST Wednesday August 12

With this, the women cricket at the international level has returned for the first time since the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup in March before the coronavirus outbreak derailed the entire cricket calendar.

Toss: The toss between Austria Women and Germany Women will take place at 12:00 PM (IST).

Time: 12:30 PM IST

Venue: Seebarn Cricket Ground



AUT-W vs GR-W My Dream11 Team

Christina Gough (captain), Andrea-Mae Zepeda (vice-captain), Sylvia Kailath, Sharanya Sadarangani, Janet Ronalds, Rezarta Avdylaj, Asmita Kohli, Milena Beresford, Priya Sabu, Anuradha Doddaballapur, Emma Bargna

AUT-W vs GR-W Squads

Germany Women: Anuradha Doddaballapur (captain), Emma Bargna, Milena Beresford, Anne Bierwisch, Christina Gough, Asmita Kohli, Suzanne McAnanama-Brereton, Antonia Meyenborg, Claire Pfalzner-Gibbon, Kainat Qureshi, Janet Ronalds, Sharanya Sadarangani, Lena Skatulla, Verena Stolle and Karthika Vijayaraghavan.

Austria Women: Andrea-Mae Zepeda (captain), Busra UCA, Tugce Kazanci, Rezarta Avdylaj, Valentina Avdylaj, Priya Sabu, Harjivan Bhullar, Sylvia Kailath, Anisha Nookala, Harjot Dhaliwal, Albulena Avdylaj, Jo Antoinette Stiglitz, Soujanya Chamundaiah, Raphaela Trobinger, Ayse Atis and Derya Ortasulak.

