AUT-W vs GR-W Dream11 Tips And Predictions

Dream11 Team Prediction Austria Women vs Germany Women, 1st T10 – Fantasy Cricket Tips For Today's AUT-W vs GR-W at Seebarn Cricket Ground: Women's cricket returns to the international stage following the coronavirus break in March with a bilateral T20I series between Austria and German women cricket teams from today in Vienna.

Germany is on a five-T20I tour of Austria which starts from August 12 and ends on August 15. Thursday will be a double-header with two matches to be played while the rest of the three days will see one game each.

All the five matches will be played at the Seebarn Cricket Ground in Harmannsdorf and will be broadcast live on European Cricket Network's website. In India, the matches will be streamed live by FanCode.

You can check the AUT-W vs GR-W Dream11 and full squad here.

Toss: The toss between Austria Women and Germany Women will take place at 2:00 PM (IST).

Time: 2:30 PM IST

Venue: Seebarn Cricket Ground



AUT-W vs GR-W My Dream11 Team

Andrea-Mae Zepeda (captain), Anuradha Doddaballapur (vice-captain), Anne Bierwisch, Sharanya Sadarangani, Janet Ronalds, Harjivan Bhullar, Valentina Avdylaj, Ayse Atis, Sylvia Kailath, Christina Gough, Emma Bargna

AUT-W vs GR-W Squads

Germany Women: Anuradha Doddaballapur (captain), Emma Bargna, Milena Beresford, Anne Bierwisch, Christina Gough, Asmita Kohli, Suzanne McAnanama-Brereton, Antonia Meyenborg, Claire Pfalzner-Gibbon, Kainat Qureshi, Janet Ronalds, Sharanya Sadarangani, Lena Skatulla, Verena Stolle and Karthika Vijayaraghavan.

Austria Women: Andrea-Mae Zepeda (captain), Busra UCA, Tugce Kazanci, Rezarta Avdylaj, Valentina Avdylaj, Priya Sabu, Harjivan Bhullar, Sylvia Kailath, Anisha Nookala, Harjot Dhaliwal, Albulena Avdylaj, Jo Antoinette Stiglitz, Soujanya Chamundaiah, Raphaela Trobinger, Ayse Atis and Derya Ortasulak.

