AUT-W vs MLT-W Dream11 Team Prediction, ECI Women T10 Fantasy Hints: Captain, Vice-Captain – Austria Women vs Malta Women, Playing 11s For Today’s Match Cartama Oval 8 PM IST March 25, Saturday

AUT-W vs MLT-W Dream11 Team Prediction: All You Need To Know

TOSS – The ECI Women T10 match toss between Austria Women and Malta Women will take place at 7.30 PM IST

Time – 8 PM IST, March 25, Saturday.

Venue: Cartama Oval, Spain.

AUT-W vs MLT-W Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper: J Rymer

Batters: H Bhullar, A Rameshan, K Mandava(c)

All-rounders: A Mae Zepeda, J Antoinette, S Cholasseri, A Santhosh(vc)

Bowlers: A Avdylaj, S Reddy, A Pariyar.

AUT-W vs MLT-W Probable Playing XIs

Austria Women: B UCA, E Loiuse Kirkman, H Bhullar, P Sabu, H Simpson, A Mae Zepeda, J Antoinette, M Mahadewa, V Avdylaj, S Reddy, and S Chamundaiah.

Malta Women: J Rymer, K Mandava, A Rameshan, R Theeng, S Mary Arooja, S Cholasseri, A Santhos, P Bhandari, A Pariyar, S Dahal Khatri, and S Budhatoki.

