”Automatically Regretted It”, Lionel Messi On Viral Celebration Against Netherlands During FIFA World Cup 2022 Quarter-Final

"It bothers me when people talk off the field and disrespect the opponent'' - Louis van Gaal.

Lionel Messi hits the Topo Gigio celebration against Netherlands during the FIFA World Cup 2022 quarter-final match. (Image: Twitter X)

New Delhi: Lionel Messi has finally broken his silence on the viral celebration he hit during the FIFA World Cup 2022 quarter-final against Netherlands, an year after the incident. Messi’s celebration was directed towards the Dutch dugout as well as their coach Louis van Gaal, who criticised the Argentine players in the pre-match press conference leading up to the match.

Messi’s celebration was inspired from a cartoon character, ‘Topo Gigio’ in the which the scorer puts his hands to his ears as a sign of defying someone. He finally admitted that it wasn’t a right thing to do and he instantly regretted it.

“I came up with the ‘Topo Gigio right there and I automatically regretted it. As soon as I did it I thought: ‘What an idiot. They can still tie or win it.’ These things usually happen,” Messi told Star+ Argentina during an exclusive interview.

The Inter Miami man also spoke about the trash talking done by van Gaal and the Dutch team. Disrespecting an opponent is something he doesn’t like and he excepts the same from everyone else. He added that the Dutch team intentionally tried to provoke them.

“It bothers me when people talk off the field and disrespect the opponent. Before the game, I didn’t try to make Van Gaal angry, I didn’t disrespect him, I never did that, and I don’t like them to do that to me. I think Van Gaal did it with intention and their goalkeeper also spoke before the match. I don’t like these things at all. I’ve never been like this. On the field a million things can happen but it has to stay on the field,” he added.

Argentina went onto win that match on penalties following a 2-2 draw after extra-time. It was a fiercely contested match and the referee gave away a staggering 14 yellow cards and even a red to Dutch player, Denzel Dumfries. Messi and co later on reached the final and defeated France on penalties to lift their 3rd World Cup crown.

