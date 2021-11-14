New Delhi: Para-shooter Avani Lekhara has made the country proud by winning two medals at the recently concluded Tokyo 2020 Paralympics. For this, she was nominated for the Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Award, the country’s highest athletic award.Also Read - BCCI Secretary Jay Shah Praises Mithali Raj on Getting Khel Ratna

But one thing that has always bothered her is that she was unable to access inaccessible places and environments. Wheelchairs are not easy to travel and Avani has been facing this since her childhood.

Another Indian athlete, Bhavina Patel, won a silver medal at the Tokyo 2020 Para Games in table tennis. She was nominated for the prestigious Arjuna Award this year. Along with the honors and medals for Avani, Bhavina discusses her pain and problems because he too is a wheelchair-bound athlete.

Svayam, a charitable organization that promotes access to people who are differently abled, then assisted the elite athletes and allowed them a smooth travel safely to the Rashtrapati Bhavan National Awards Ceremony on Saturday.

Svayam, with its specially designed machines, makes the wheelchairs accessible directly to the car and thus removes the embarrassment these players often face when they have to travel.

“These vehicles have been a great revelation and understand the needs of athletes on wheel-chairs. We have to wear a saree for the function and if it hadn’t been for these vehicles, it would have been nearly impossible for us to be in official attire. It is a start and I hope it sends out a message that we need an accessible environment for everyone,” says Avani.

“Svayam not only provided these vehicles but also made accessible rooms for the wheelchair users of the Ashok hotel where we were staying”. said Arjuna Awardee Bhavina Patel.