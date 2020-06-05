Dream11 Tips And Prediction

Desportivo Aves vs Belenenses Dream11 Team Prediction Portuguese League 2020 – Football Tips For Today's Match AVE b at Desportivo das Aves Stadium: In the most-awaited clash of Portuguese League 2020 or Primeira Liga, Desportivo Aves will take on Belenenses at the Desportivo do Desportivo das Aves Club complex on Friday night (Saturday in India). The hosts Aves have had a horrible tournament so far and are languishing at the bottom of the league standings. They have registered only four wins, one draw, and a suffered 19 losses in 24 games.

Belenenses, on the other hand, aren't in a much better position. They are placed at 14th position with seven wins, five draws, and 12 losses in the competition. They would see this game as a perfect opportunity to register an away win to add 3 points to their kitty to jump a place in the league standings. The live TV or online broadcast of the Portuguese League 2020 football game will not be available in India.

Kick-Off Time: The Portuguese League 2020 match between Desportivo Aves and Belenenses will start at 1.45 AM IST.

Venue: Desportivo das Aves Stadium

My Dream11 Team

Goalkeeper: A Moreira

Defenders: O Diakhite, R Mangas, R Lima

Midfielders: A Tshibola, R Oliveira, A Santos, D Henriques (VC)

Forwards: K Yamga, L Carlos (C), S Varela

AVE vs BEL Probable Playing XIs

Desportivo Aves: R Aflalo (GK); R Mangas, J Buatu, O Diakhite, B Morais, M Milos; R Oliveira, A Tshibola, Estrela; K Yamga, W Junior.

Belenenses: A Moreira (GK); C Akas, N Coelho, R Lima, R Jose Ferreira; D Henriques, A Santos, T Esgiao; S Varela, M Casseira, L Carlos.

AVE vs BEL SQUADS

Desportivo Aves: Dimitar Sheytanov, Raphael Lopes, Fábio, Andrej Simunec, Helder Balde, Adam Dzwigala, Adi Mehremic, Bruno de Abreu Barbosa, Jaílson, Oumar Diakhité, Ricardo Mangas, Afonso, Bruno Lourenco, Mato Milos, Pedro Soares, Cláudio Tavares, Ruben, Pedro Delgado, Zidane Banjaqui, Aaron Tshibola, Falcao Carolino, Jonathan Buatu, Ablaye Faye, Bruno Araujo Morais, José Varela, Estrela, Assimiou Touré, Bruno Riberio, Peu, Marius Mouandilmadji, Miguel Gonçalves Silva, Mehrdad Mohammadi, Ruben Macedo, Maximiano, Welinton Júnior, Arthur Yamga.

Belenenses: Jose Filipe Mendes, Hervé Kouakou Koffi, João Manuel Silva Monteiro, Ricardo Ferreira, André Moreira, Eduardo Kau, Francisco Varela, Ruben Lima, Diego Rocha, Hakim Ouro-Sama, Diogo Calila, Nilton Varela Lopes, Chima Akas, Tomás Ribeiro, Luis Silva, Gonçalo Silva, Luca Van Der Gaag, Ivan Gato Alves Dias, Show, Lica, Chahreddine Boukholda, Tiago Esgaio, Salo Agrelos, Silvestre Varela, Thibang Phete, André Santos, Nuno Pina, Danny Henriques, Sphephelo Sithole, Tomás Castro, Imad Faraj, Robinho, Mateo Casierra, Alhassane Keita, Charles-Andreas Brym, Nuno Coelho, Marco Matias, Edi Semedo.

