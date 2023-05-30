Home

AVE vs KGS Dream11 Team Prediction, Siechem Pondicherry T10 Fantasy Hints: Captain, Vice-Captain – Avengers vs Kings, Playing 11s For Today’s Match CAP Ground 3, Puducherry, India 2 PM IST May 30, Tuesday

Here is the Siechem Pondicherry T10 Series Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and AVE vs KGS Dream11 Team Prediction, AVE vs KGS Fantasy Cricket Prediction, AVE vs KGS Playing 11s Siechem Pondicherry T10 Series, Fantasy Cricket Prediction Avengers vs Kings, Fantasy Playing Tips – FanCode ECS Siechem Pondicherry T10 Series.

AVE vs KGS Dream11 Team Prediction, Siechem Pondicherry T10: All You Need To Know

TOSS – The Siechem Pondicherry T10 Series match toss between Avengers and Kings will take place at 1 PM IST

Time – May 30, Tuesday.

Venue: CAP Ground 3, Puducherry, India.

AVE vs KGS Dream11 Team

Wicket-keeper: A Akash, S Bishnoi

Batters: J Karthikeyan, M Murugavel(c)

All-rounders: R Rajagopal, N Thennavan, H Prasad, M Subrahmanyam(vc)

Bowlers: K Prudvi, A Suresh, S Rajaram.

AVE vs KGS Probable Playing XIs

Avengers: R Pravin, A Angappan, J Karthikeyan (c), N Thennavan, Malladi Subrahmanyam Sarma, Ameer Zeeshan N, Abhishek Murugan, Mohan Doss R (wk), Kabilan Subramani, Lawrence Jawaharraj, gowdhaman-P

Kings: Palanisamy P, SS Shinde, Manibalan-M, Rajakavi Rajagopal (c), Desh Deepak Chauhan, Jay Vishaakh-V, Sunil Bishnoi (wk), S Rajaram, Vignesh Ganesan, S Magesh, Aditya Suresh More

