Avinash Sable, Anshu Malik Among 5 Indian Athletes To Fly Abroad For Training Ahead Of Paris Olympics

The funding of the athletes and their coaches will be borne by Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports under its Target Olympics Podium Scheme.

Avinash Sable and Anshu Malik.

New Delhi: As the Paris Olympics looms closer with just six months left, the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports (MYAS) has approved requests of multiple athletes to train abroad with Asian Games medalists Avinash Sable and Parul Choudhary heading to Colorado, USA. Wrestlers Anshu Malik and Sarita Mor will be training in Japan and USA respectively while table tennis star Payas Jain heading to Osaka in Japan.

Sable and Choudhary, who are National Record holders, will be training in high altitude centre of Colorado Springs under coach Scott Simmons. The United States Olympic/Paralympic Training Center (USOPTC) will be the base for Sarita, which is a training centre of several eminent wrestlers including few Olympic Games Medallist.

Meanwhile, Anshu will head to Kanagawa in Japan to train at Yokohama’s Nippon Sports Science University (NSSU) which is known for producing many of Japan’s top wrestlers and upcoming paddler Payas Jain will be training under Coach Qiu Jian.

MYAS under its Target Olympics Podium Scheme (TOPS) funding will provide financial assistance for all the athletes, their coaches and physiotherapists Air fare, boarding/lodging costs among other expenditures.

Besides international training, MOC also approved proposals of Indian Para-Archers Sheetal Devi, Sarita and Rakesh Kumar’s request for Archery equipment including compound bows, arrows, sight scales among other equipment.

In Tokyo Games 2021, India bagged one gold, two silver and four bronze to finish 48th in the medal tally, their best in four decades. The all important gold came from javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra, which was also India’s second-ever individual yellow metal in the history of the games. Shooter Abhinav Bindra had won India’s first-ever individual gold medal at 2008 Beijing Olympics.

Before Tokyo Games, India’s best-ever haul at a Summer Olympics was in 2008 when they finished in the 51st position. In an Olympic Games, the ranking is done on the basis of how many gold medals a country has won and not by the number of totals medals won. So far 35 Indian athletes have secured their spots at the Paris Olympics 2024.

Indian Athletes At Paris Olympics 2024 So far: Varun Tomar, Esha Singh, Rhythm Sangwan, Vijayveer Sidhu, Raiza Dhillon, Anantjeet Singh Naruka, Sarabjot Singh, Arjun Babuta, Tilottama Sen, Manu Bhaker, Anish Bhanwala, Shriyanka Sadangi, Bhowneesh Mendiratta, Rudrankksh Patil, Swapnil Kusale, Akhil Sheoran, Mehuli Ghosh, Sift Kaur Samra, Rajeshwari Kumari (all Shooting), Akshdeep Singh, Priyanka Goswami, Vikas Singh, Paramjeet Bisht, Murali Sreeshankar, Avinash Sable, Neeraj Chopra, Parul Chaudhary, Kishore Jena (all athletics), Antim Panghal, Nikhat Zareen, Preeti Pawar, Parveen Hooda, Lovlina Borgohain (all Boxing, Dhiraj Bommadevara (Archery) and the Indian men’s hockey team.

