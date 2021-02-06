AVL vs ARS Dream11 Tips And Prediction Premier League

Aston Villa vs Arsenal Dream11 Team Tips and Prediction Premier League 2021 – Fantasy Football Tips, Dream11 Prediction, Probable XIs For Today's Match AVL vs ARS at Villa Park: In one of the highly-awaited Premier League clashes this season, Aston Villa will host Arsenal for the Saturday evening fixture at the Villa Park. The Premier League AVL vs ARS clash will kick-off at 6 PM IST – February 6 in India. Villa have bounced back in style and been far more successful than what was expected from them in the ongoing Premier League campaign. Currently lying at the ninth position in the league standings, Dean Smith's men have registered 10 wins from 20 matches. With 32 points against their name, Aston Villa will walk into the match following a 1-3 bashing at the hands of West Ham. Arsenal, on the other hand, had a horrendous start to the Premier League campaign which saw Mikel Arteta's men stick closer to the relegation zone for quite a while. Arsenal are presently occupying a spot below Villa and sit at 10th position in the Premier League standings. Premier League live telecast will be available on StarSports and StarSports HD networks in India. The online check streaming of the Premier League will be available online on Hotstar for premium users.

Kick-Off Time: The Premier League match between Aston Villa and Arsenal will start at 12.30 AM IST – February 6.

Venue: Villa Park.

AVL vs ARS My Dream11 Team

Goalkeeper: Emiliano Martínez

Defenders: Hector Bellerin, Mathew Cash, R. Holding, Matt Targett

Midfielders: John McGinn, T. Partey, Jack Grealish, Bukayo Saka

Forwards: Alexandre Lacazette, Ollie Watkins

AVL vs ARS Predicted Playing XIs

Aston Villa: Emiliano Martínez, Tyrone Mings, Ezri Konsa, Matt Targett, Matthew Cash, Ross Barkley, John McGinn, Douglas Luiz, Ollie Watkins, Jack Grealish, Bertrand Traoré.

Arsenal: Bernd Leno, Rob Holding, Kieran Tierney, Bukayo Saka, Alexandre Lacazette, Granit Xhaka, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Hector Bellerin, G Magalhaes, Cedric Soares, Nicolas Pepe.

AVL vs ARS SQUADS

Arsenal (ARS): Bernd Leno, Matt Macey, Emiliano Martinez, Sead Kolasinac, David Luiz, Sokratis Papastathopoulos, Shkodran Mustafi, Calum Chambers, Hector Bellerin, Ainsley Maitland Niles, Cedric Soares, Rob Holding, Kieran Tierney, Pablo Mari, Mesut Ozil, Granit Xhaka, Dani Ceballos, Joe Willock, Reiss Nelson, Nicolas Pepe, Lucas Torreira, Matteo Guendouzi, Bukayo Saka, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Alexandre Lacazette, Eddie Nketiah, Gabriel Martinelli.

Aston Villa (AVL): Jed eer, Matija Sarkic, Orjan Nyland, Pepe Reina, Tom Heaton, Ahmed Elmohamady, Bjorn Engels, Ezri Konsa-Ngoyo, Frederic Guilbert, Kortney Hause, Matt Targett, Neil Taylor, Tyrone Mings, Conor Hourihane, Daniel Drinkwater, Douglas Luiz, Henri Lansbury, Indiana Vassilev, Jack Grealish, John McGinn, Jota, Marvelous Nakamba, Keinan Davis, Anwar El-Ghazi, Borja Baon, Mbwana Samatta, Trezeguet, Wesley Moraes.

