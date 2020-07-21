Dream11 Tips And Prediction

Aston Villa vs Arsenal Dream11 Team Tips and Prediction Premier League 2019-20 – Football Tips For Today's Match AVL vs ARS at Villa Park: In an exciting Premier League battle on late Tuesday night, Arsenal will be back in action later tonight as they take a trip to Villa Park to square off to Aston Villa. In the Premier League standings, Arsenal will be high on confidence after beating Liverpool 2-1 in the league stages, followed by a stunning 2-0 win over defending champions Manchester City in the FA Cup semifinal. Though the Gunners are 10th in the league with 53 points, they will be eager to build on their recently found momentum.

On the other hand, for Aston Villa, this is huge contest as they look to get a win at home if they are to make a claim of retaining their spot in the top division next season. With two games to go, Villa are lying at the 18th spot with 31 points on board. Premier League live telecast will be available on StarSports and StarSports HD networks in India. The online live streaming of Premier League will be available online on Hotstar for premium users.

Kick-Off Time: The Premier League match between Aston Villa and Arsenal will start at 12.45 AM IST.

Venue: Villa Park.

My Dream11 Team

Goalkeeper- Pepe Reina

Defenders- Sead Kolasinac, Douglas Luiz, Cedric Soares, Rob Holding

Midfielders- B. Saka, Jack Grealish, Conor Hourihane

Forwards- Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (C), Alexandre Lacazette (vc), Trezeguet

AVL vs ARS Predicted Playing XIs

Aston Villa: Orjan Nyland, Tyrone Mings, Kortney Hause, Conor Hourihane, John McGinn, Anwar El-Ghazi, Frederic Guilbert, Douglas Luiz, Trezeguet, Wesley Morae, Jack Grealish.

Arsenal: Emiliano Martinez, Rob Holding, Sead Kolasinac, Shkodran Mustafi, Granit Xhaka, Ainsley Maitland-Niles, Bukayo Saka, Edward Nketiah, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Nicolas Pepe, Joseph Willock.

AVL vs ARS SQUADS

Aston Villa (AVL): Jed eer, Matija Sarkic, Orjan Nyland, Pepe Reina, Tom Heaton, Ahmed Elmohamady, Bjorn Engels, Ezri Konsa-Ngoyo, Frederic Guilbert, Kortney Hause, Matt Targett, Neil Taylor, Tyrone Mings, Conor Hourihane, Daniel Drinkwater, Douglas Luiz, Henri Lansbury, Indiana Vassilev, Jack Grealish, John McGinn, Jota, Marvelous Nakamba, Keinan Davis, Anwar El-Ghazi, Borja Baon, Mbwana Samatta, Trezeguet, Wesley Moraes.

Arsenal: Emiliano Martinez, Matt Macey, Bernd Leno, Kieran Tierney, Rob Holding, Cedric Soares, Ainsley Maitland Niles, Hector Bellerin, Calum Chambers, Shkodran Mustafi, Sokratis Papastathopoulos, David Luiz, Sead Kolasinac, Bukayo Saka, Matteo Guendouzi, Lucas Torreira, Nicolas Pepe, Reiss Nelson, Joe Willock, Dani Ceballos, Granit Xhaka, Mesut Ozil, Gabriel Martinelli, Eddie Nketiah, Alexandre Lacazette, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

