AVL vs BUR Dream11 Tips And Prediction Premier League

Aston Villa vs Burnley Dream11 Team Tips and Prediction Premier League 2020-21 – Football Tips For Today's Match AVL vs BUR at Villa Park: In another important Premier League 2020-21 fixture, Aston Villa will take on Burnley at the Villa Park on Thursday evening, December 17. The Premier League AVL vs BUR match will kick-start at 11:30 PM IST. Aston Villa won their last Premier League game against Wolverhampton Wanderers with a scoreline of 0-1. They are now placed at the eleventh position in league standings with 18 points in their account. On the other hand, Burnley won their last match against Arsenal with a scoreline of 1-0. They are now placed at the 18th position in league standings with just nine points in their account. Premier League live telecast will be available on StarSports and StarSports HD networks in India. The online live streaming of Premier League will be available online on Hotstar for premium users.

Kick-Off Time: The Premier League match between Aston Villa and Burnley will start at 11:30 PM IST, December 17.

Venue: Villa Park, Man City.

My Dream11 Team

Goalkeeper: N Pope

Defenders: C Taylor, M Lowton, M Cash, T Mings

Midfielders: D McNeil, J Bronwhill, A Westwood, J Grealish (C)

Forwards: O Watkins (VC), Trezeguet

Aston Villa (AVL) – Key Players

Ollie Watkins, Jack Grealish, and Ezri Konsa.

Burnley (BUR) – Key Players

Chris Wood, Ashley Westwood, Robbie Brady.

AVL vs BUR Predicted Playing XIs

Aston Villa: Emiliano Martínez, Matthew Cash, Tyrone Mings, Jack Grealish, John McGinn, Ollie Watkins, Trézéguet, Ezri Konsa, Matt Targett, Ross Barkley, Anwar El-Ghazi.

Burnley: Nick Pope, Charile Taylor, Matthew Lowton, Ben Mee, Ashley Westwood, Josh Brownhill, Dwight McNeil, Jimmy Dunne, James Tarkowski, Robbie Brady, Chris Wood.

AVL vs BUR SQUADS

Aston Villa (AVL): Tom Heaton, Jed Steer, Emiliano Martínez, Lovre Kalinic, Neil Taylor, Tyrone Mings, Matt Targett, Björn Engels, Ahmed El Mohamady, Kortney Hause, Matthew Cash, Ezri Konsa, Douglas Luiz, John McGinn, Henri Lansbury, Jack Grealish, Conor Hourihane, Bertrand Traoré, Marvelous Nakamba, Ross Barkley, Frédéric Guilbert, Keinan Davis, Jacob Ramsey, Wesley, Ollie Watkins, Trézéguet, Anwar El-Ghazi.

Burnley (BUR): Nick Pope, Bailey Peacock-Farrell, Will Norris, Matthew Lowton, James Tarkowski, Ben Mee, Ashley Westwood, Erik Pieters, Phillip Bardsley, Kevin Long, Jimmy Dunne, Lewis Richardson, Anthony Driscoll-Glennon, Jack Cork, Jóhann Gudmundsson, Josh Brownhill, Robbie Brady, Dale Stephens, Bobby Thomas, Josh Benson, Mace Goodridge, Charlie Taylor, Chris Wood, Ashley Barnes, Dwight McNeil, Jay Rodriguez, Matej Vydra, Max Thompson.

