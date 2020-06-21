Dream11 Tips And Prediction

Aston Villa vs Chelsea Dream11 Team Tips and Prediction Premier League 2019-20 – Football Tips For Today's Match AVL vs CHE at Villa Park, Aston: In one of the most-awaited clashes of Premier League on super Sunday, good news for Blues fans as Chelsea will be back in the action for the first time after the COVID-19 break as they visit the Villa Park for their upcoming game to face Aston Villa. The Premier League AVL vs CHE football clash will kick-start at 8.45 PM IST. Chelsea would be eyeing to take another step forward in their quest to qualify for the Champions League next season as they currently have occupying the fourth spot in the points table.

Aston Villa, on the other hand, are involved in the relegation battle as they are languishing at the 19th position in the league standings. They are in the dire need of some points if they want to move out to the safety zone. In their last game, on March 8, Chelsea defeated Aston Villa 4-0.

Kick-Off Time: The Premier League match between Aston Villa and Chelsea will start at 8.45 PM IST (June 21).

Venue: Villa Park, Aston.

My Dream11 Team

Goalkeeper: Pepe Reina

Defenders: Cesar Azpilicueta and Marcus Alonso (VC), Kurt Zouma

Midfielders: Willian, Mason Mount, Matteo Kovacic, Marvelous Nakamba

Forwards: Tammy Abraham (C), Trezeguet

AVL vs CHE Predicted Playing XIs

Aston Villa: Nyland; Konsa, Hause, Mings, Targett; Hourihane, Luiz, Nakamba; El Ghazi, Samatta, Grealish.

Chelsea: Kepa; Azpilicueta, Rudiger, Zouma, Alonso; Kante, Gilmour, Kovacic; Loftus-Cheek, Abraham, Willian.

AVL vs CHE SQUADS

Aston Villa (AVL): Orjan Nyland, Matija Sarkic, Jed Steer, Tom Heaton, Pepe Reina, Ezri Konsa-Ngoyo, Frederic Guilbert, Kortney Hause, Bjorn Engels, Tyrone Mings, Neil Taylor, Matt Targett, Ahmed Elmohamady, James Chester, James Bree, Jota, Marvelous Nakamba, Henri Lansbury, Douglas Luiz, Conor Hourihane, John McGinn, Jack Grealish, Daniel Drinkwater, Keinan Davis, Mbwana Samatta, Wesley Moraes, Trezeguet, Borja Baston, Anwar El-Ghazi, Andre Green, Rushian Hepburn-Murphy.

Chelsea (CHE): Kepa Arrizabalaga, Wilfredo Caballero, Jamie Cumming, Antonio Rüdiger, Marcos Alonso, Andreas Christensen, Kurt Zouma, Reece James, César Azpilicueta, Fikayo Tomori, Emerson Palmieri, Ian Maatsen, Jorginho, N’Golo Kanté, Ross Barkley, Willian, Ruben Loftus-Cheek, Mateo Kovacic, Mason Mount, Callum Hudson-Odoi, Christian Pulisic, Lewis Baker, Billy Gilmour, Faustino Anjorin, Tammy Abraham, Pedro, Olivier Giroud, Michy Batshuayi.

