AVL vs CHE Dream11 Tips and Predictions

Check Dream11 Team Aston Villa vs Chelsea Premier League – Football Prediction Tips For Today’s Match AVL vs CHE. In the mega encounter on Premier League, Aston Villa will lock horns against Chelsea on May 23. After an inconsistent start to the season, Chelsea have gained momentum and have produced an excellent show in the second half of the season. Chelsea are currently at the third spot on the Premier League points table. On the final day of the Premier League, Chelsea have a chance to seal the place in the Champions League next season. While Aston Villa have also played quality football this season and are at the 11th position on the table. Chelsea and Aston Villa Dream11 Team – Check My Dream11 Team, Best players list of AVL vs CHE, Dream 11 Team Player List, Chelsea Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips, Online Football Tips Chelsea and Aston Villa, Premier League, Online Football Tips Chelsea and Aston Villa, Premier League. Also Read - Premier League: Manager Nuno Espirito Santo to Part Ways With Wolves After 4 Years

Here is today’s Dream11 pick for AVL vs CHE

Kick-off Time: The match starts at 8:30 PM IST – May 23, Sunday in India. Also Read - BUR vs LIV Dream11 Team Tips, Fantasy Prediction Premier League 2021: Captain, Vice-captain - Burnley vs Liverpool, Today's Football Predicted XIs, Tema News From Turf Moor 12:45 AM IST May 20 Thursday

AVL vs CHE My Dream11 Team

Goalkeeper: Edouard Mendy Also Read - CRY vs ARS Dream11 Team Tips And Predictions, Premier League: Football Prediction Tips For Today’s Crystal Palace vs Arsenal on May19, Wednesday

Defender: Ben Chilwell, Antonio Rudiger, Tyrone Mings, Ezri Konsa

Mid-Fielder: Christian Pulisic, Mason Mount (C), Jack Grealish (VC), Anwar El Ghazi

Forward: Timo Werner, Ollie Watkins

Chelsea and Aston Villa Probable Line-up

Aston Villa Predicted XI: Emiliano Martinez; Matt Targett, Tyrone Mings, Ezri Konsa, Ahmed El Mohamady; John McGinn, Douglas Luiz; Jack Grealish, Anwar El Ghazi, Bertrand Traore and Ollie Watkins.

Chelsea Predicted XI: Edouard Mendy; Thiago Silva, Antonio Rudiger, Cesar Azpilicueta; Ben Chilwell, Mateo Kovacic, Jorginho, Reece James; Christian Pulisic, Mason Mount and Timo Werner.

Aston Villa vs Chelsea Squads

Aston Villa (AVL): Jed eer, Matija Sarkic, Orjan Nyland, Pepe Reina, Tom Heaton, Ahmed Elmohamady, Bjorn Engels, Ezri Konsa-Ngoyo, Frederic Guilbert, Kortney Hause, Matt Targett, Neil Taylor, Tyrone Mings, Conor Hourihane, Daniel Drinkwater, Douglas Luiz, Henri Lansbury, Indiana Vassilev, Jack Grealish, John McGinn, Jota, Marvelous Nakamba, Keinan Davis, Anwar El-Ghazi, Borja Baon, Mbwana Samatta, Trezeguet, Wesley Moraes

Chelsea (CHE): Kepa Arrizabalaga, Wilfredo Caballero, Édouard Mendy, Karlo Ziger, Antonio Rüdiger, Marcos Alonso, Andreas Christensen, Thiago Silva, Kurt Zouma, Ben Chilwell, Reece James, César Azpilicueta, Emerson , Jorginho , N’Golo Kanté, Christian Pulisic, Mateo Kovacic, Mason Mount, Hakim Ziyech, Billy Gilmour, Kai Havertz, Faustino Anjorin, Lewis Bate, Tammy Abraham, Timo Werner, Olivier Giroud, Callum Hudson-Odoi

Check Dream11 Prediction / AVL Dream11 Team / CHE Dream11 Team/ Aston Villa Dream 11 Team / Chelsea Dream 11 Team / Dream11 Guru Tips / Online Football Tips and more.