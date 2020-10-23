Dream11 Tips And Prediction

Aston Villa vs Leeds United Dream11 Team Tips and Prediction Premier League 2020-21 – Online Football Tips, Fantasy Playing Tips, Predicted XIs For Today's AVL vs LU Match at Villa Park: In another exciting Premier League battle of this season, Aston Villa will square off against Leeds United in Gameweek 6 match on late Friday night at Villa Park. The Premier League AVL vs LU clash will kick-off at 12.30 AM IST – October 24. Aston Villa's season has gotten off to the best possible start having won all four of their Premier League games. Marcelo Bielsa's Leeds, on the other hand, will be looking to bounce back from their 1-0 loss to Wolves. The Whites have shown some impressive displays but have not been able to fully take their chances just yet. Leeds United have won two, drawn one and lost two so far.

Kick-Off Time: The Premier League match between Aston Villa vs Leeds United will start at 12.30 AM IST – October 24, Saturday!

Venue: Villa Park.

AVL vs LU My Dream11 Team

Goalkeeper- Emiliano Martinez

Defenders- Matty Cash, Luke Ayling, Robin Koch, Tyrone Mings

Midfielders- Ross Barkley, Pablo Hernández (VC), Jack Grealish (C), Jack Harrison

Forwards- Patrick Bamford, Ollie Watkins

AVL vs LU Predicted Playing XIs

Aston Villa: Emiliano Martinez, Matty Cash, Ezri Konsa, Tyrone Mings, Matt Targett, Douglas Luiz, John McGinn, Ross Barkley, Bertrand Traore, Ollie Watkins, Jack Grealish.

Leeds United: Illan Mesler, Luke Ayling, Robin Koch, Ezgjan Alioski, Stuart Dallas, Pascal Struijk, Pablo Hernández, Mateusz Klich, Helder Costa, Patrick Bamford, Jack Harrison.

AVL vs LU SQUADS

Aston Villa (AVL): Jed eer, Matija Sarkic, Orjan Nyland, Pepe Reina, Tom Heaton, Ahmed Elmohamady, Bjorn Engels, Ezri Konsa-Ngoyo, Frederic Guilbert, Kortney Hause, Matt Targett, Neil Taylor, Tyrone Mings, Conor Hourihane, Daniel Drinkwater, Douglas Luiz, Henri Lansbury, Indiana Vassilev, Jack Grealish, John McGinn, Jota, Marvelous Nakamba, Keinan Davis, Anwar El-Ghazi, Borja Baon, Mbwana Samatta, Trezeguet, Wesley Moraes.

Leeds United (LU): Kiko Casilla, Illan Meslier, Kamil Miazek, Elia Caprile, William Huffer, Luke Ayling, Ezgjan Alioski, Stuart Dallas, Liam Cooper, Ben White, Gaetano Berardi, Robbie Gotts, Barry Douglas, Pascal Struijk, Leif Davis, Bryce Hosannah, Jack Harrison, Helder Costa, Mateusz Klich, Pablo Hernandez, Adam Forshaw, Kalvin Phillips, Conor Shaughnessy, Jamie Shackleton, Jordan Stevens, Alfie McCalmont, Ouasim Bouy, Mateusz Bogusz, Patrick Bamford, Tyler Roberts, Ian Poveda.

