AVL vs MCI Dream11 Tips and Predictions

Check Dream11 Team Aston Villa vs Manchester City Premier League – Football Prediction Tips For Today's Match AVL vs MCI. In the mega encounter on Premier League, Aston Villa will lock horns against Manchester City on April 22. After an inconsistent start to the season, Manchester City are now leading the Premier League with dominating performances week after week. City will miss the services of Kevin de Bruyne against Aston. They are currently at the top of the points table and are cruising towards another league title. Meanwhile, Aston Villa have impressed many in this season and are at the 11th spot but a win tonight will improve their position.. Aston Villa vs Manchester City Dream11 Team – Check My Dream11 Team, Best players list of AVL vs MCI, Dream 11 Team Player List, Manchester City Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips, Online Football Tips Aston Villa vs Manchester City, Premier League, Online Football Tips Aston Villa vs Manchester City, Premier League.

Here is today’s Dream11 pick for AVL vs MCI

Kick-off Time: The match starts at 12:45 AM IST – April 22 in India.

AVL vs MCI My Dream11 Team

Goalkeeper – Emiliano Martínez

Defenders – Tyrone Mings, Ezri Konsa, Eric García

Midfielders – Rodri, Ilkay Gündogan, Jack Grealish (VC), Bernardo Silva (C)

Strikers – Raheem Sterling, Ferrán Torres, Ollie Watkins

Aston Villa vs Manchester City Probable Line-up

Aston Villa: Emiliano Martínez, Tyrone Mings, Ezri Konsa, Matt Targett, Matthew Cash, Ross Barkley, John McGinn, Douglas Luiz, Ollie Watkins, Jack Grealish, Bertrand Traoré.

Manchester City- Zack Steffen, Aymeric Laporte, Eric García, Benjamin Mendy, Kyle Walker, Rodri, Ilkay Gündogan, Bernardo Silva, Gabriel Jesus, Raheem Sterling, Ferrán Torres

