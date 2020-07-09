AVL vs MUN Dream11 Tips And Prediction

Aston Villa vs Manchester United Dream11 Team Tips and Prediction Premier League 2019-20 – Football Tips For Today’s Match AVL vs MUN at Villa Park: Having been halted for over three months, Premier League resumed on June 17 amid the coronavirus pandemic. All the matches are being played inside empty stadiums with strict social distancing measures put in place. The season is now slated to end on July 26. Liverpool have already sealed the title – their first of the Premier League era. Also Read - BOU vs TOT Dream11 Team Prediction Premier League 2019-20: Captain, Vice-captain, Fantasy Tips For Today's AFC Bournemouth vs Tottenham Hotspur Football Match at Vitality Stadium 10:30 PM IST July 9

Kick-Off Time: The Premier League match between Aston Villa and Manchester United will start at 12:45 AM IST Also Read - AZ-U23 vs SCC Dream11 Team Hints, Dream11 ECS T10 Stockholm, Botkyrka: Captain And Vice-Captain, Fantasy Cricket Tips Alby Zalmi CC U23 vs Saltsjobaden CC Match 20 in Marsta Cricket Club at 9:30 PM IST Thursday July 9

Venue: Villa Park Also Read - MCC vs SICC Dream11 Team Hints, Dream11 ECS T10 Stockholm, Botkyrka: Captain And Vice-Captain, Fantasy Cricket Tips Marsta CC vs Stockholm International Cricket Club Match 19 in Marsta Cricket Club at 7:30 PM IST Thursday July 9

AVL vs MUN My Dream11 Team

Tom Heaton, Tyrone Mings, Harry Maguire, Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Jack Grealish, John McGinn, Douglas Luiz, Bruno Fernandes (captain), Anthony Marital (vice-captain), Marcus Rashford, Mason Greenwood

AVL vs MUN Squads

Aston Villa: Tom Heaton, Ahmed Jed eer, Matija Sarkic, Orjan Nyland, Pepe Reina, Frederic Guilbert, Elmohamady, Bjorn Engels, Ezri Konsa-Ngoyo, Tyrone Mings, Kortney Hause, Matt Targett, Neil Taylor, Indiana Vassilev, Conor Hourihane, Daniel Drinkwater, Douglas Luiz, Henri Lansbury, Anwar El-Ghazi, Jack Grealish, John McGinn, Jota, Marvelous Nakamba, Keinan Davis, Trezeguet, Wesley Moraes, Borja Baon, Mbwana Samatta

Manchester United: Paul Pogba, Fred, Mason Greenwood, Scott McTominay, Andreas Pereira, Nemanja Matic, Jesse Lingard, Marcus Rashford, Odion Ighalo, Anthony Martial, Eric Bailly, Victor Lindelof, Harry Maguire, Phil Jones, Luke Shaw, Angel Gomes, Tahith Chong, James Garner, Daniel James, Timothy Fosu-Mensah, Bruno Fernandes, Diogo Dalot, Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Axel Tuanzebe, Juan Mata, Nathan BIshop, Lee Grant, David De Gea, Sergio Romero, Brandon Williams

Check Dream11 Prediction/ Aston Villa Dream11 Team/ Manchester United Dream11 Team/ AVL Dream11 Team/ MUN Dream11 Team/ Dream11 Guru Tips And Prediction/ Online Football Tips and more.