AVL vs MUN Dream11 Tips And Prediction Premier League

Aston Villa vs Manchester United Dream11 Team Tips and Prediction Premier League 2021 – Fantasy Football Tips, Predicted XIs For Today’s Match AVL vs MUN Match at Villa Park: In a mouth-watering Premier League battle on super Sunday, Aston Villa will take on Manchester United at the Villa Park, May 9. The Premier League AVL vs MUN match will kick-start at 6:35 PM IST. Second-placed in the league table – Manchester United are all set to travel to Villa Park to face Aston Villa in their next game. The Red Devils are fresh from booking their place in the Europa League final. However, their hectic league schedule begins as they will play three matches in the gap of 5 days. Manchester United will be looking to seal the Champions League football next season. Aston Villa, on the other hand, don’t have much to gain or to lose from this match. They will try to register back-to-back wins for the first time this calendar year Premier League Live telecast will be available on StarSports and StarSports HD networks in India. The online Live streaming of Premier League will be available online on Disney Hotstar+ for premium users. Aston Villa vs Manchester United Dream11 Team Tips and Prediction Premier League 2021 – Check My Dream11 Team, Best players list of today’s match, Aston Villa vs Manchester United Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips, Online Football Tips Aston Villa vs Manchester United Premier League. Also Read - LIV vs SOU Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Tips Premier League 2021: Captain, Vice-captain - Liverpool vs Southampton, Football Predicted XIs For Today's Match at Anfield Stadium 12:30 AM IST May 9 Sunday

Kick-Off Time: The Premier League match between Aston Villa and Manchester United will start at 6:35 PM IST – May 9. Also Read - MCI vs CHE Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Tips Premier League: Captain, Vice-captain - Manchester City vs Chelsea, Predicted XIs For Today's Football Match at Etihad Stadium 10 PM IST May 8 Saturday

Venue: Villa Park. Also Read - BAR vs ATL Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Tips LaLiga Santander: Captain, Vice-captain - Barcelona vs Atletico Madrid, Predicted XIs For Today's Football Match at Camp Nou, Barcelona 7:45 PM IST May 8 Saturday

AVL vs MUN My Dream11 Team

Goalkeeper: Dean Henderson

Defenders: Aaron Wan-Bissaka (VC), Harry Maguire, Ezri Konsa, Matt Targett

Midfielders: Anwar El Ghazi, Paul Pogba, Bruno Fernandes, Ross Barkley

Forwards: Marcus Rashford (C), Edinson Cavani

AVL vs MUN Predicted Playing XIs

Aston Villa: Emiliano Martinez (GK), Matty Cash, Ezri Konsa, Tyrone Mings, Matt Targett, Douglas Luiz, John McGinn, Bertrand Traore, Ross Barkley, Anwar El Ghazi, Ollie Watkins.

Manchester United: Dean Henderson (GK), Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Victor Lindelof, Harry Maguire, Luke Shaw, Scott McTominay, Fred, Marcus Rashford, Bruno Fernandes, Paul Pogba, Edinson Cavani.

Aston Villa (AVL) – Key Players

Ollie Watkins

Anwar EL Ghazi

Bertrand Traore

Manchester United (MUN) – Key Players

Edinson Cavani

Bruno Fernandes

Paul Pogba

AVL vs MUN SQUADS

Aston Villa (AVL): Jed eer, Matija Sarkic, Orjan Nyland, Pepe Reina, Tom Heaton, Ahmed Elmohamady, Bjorn Engels, Ezri Konsa-Ngoyo, Frederic Guilbert, Kortney Hause, Matt Targett, Neil Taylor, Tyrone Mings, Conor Hourihane, Daniel Drinkwater, Douglas Luiz, Henri Lansbury, Indiana Vassilev, Jack Grealish, John McGinn, Jota, Marvelous Nakamba, Keinan Davis, Anwar El-Ghazi, Borja Baon, Mbwana Samatta, Trezeguet, Wesley Moraes.

Manchester United (MUN): Nathan Bishop, David de Gea, Lee Grant, Sergio Romero, Dean Henderson, Victor Lindelöf, Eric Bailly, Phil Jones, Harry Maguire, Luke Shaw, Alex Telles, Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Brandon Williams, Axel Tuanzebe, Paul Pogba, Juan Mata, Fred , Bruno Fernandes, Daniel James, Nemanja Matic, Donny van de Beek, Scott McTominay, Ethan Galbraith, Edinson Cavani, Anthony Martial, Marcus Rashford, Mason Greenwood, Amad Diallo, Shola Shoretire.

Check Dream11 Prediction/ AVL Dream11 Team/ MUN Dream11 Team/ Aston Villa Dream11 Team Prediction/ Manchester United Dream11 Team Prediction/ Dream11 Guru Tips And Prediction Premier League/ Online Football Tips and more.