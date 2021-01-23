AVL vs NEW Dream11 Tips And Prediction Premier League

Aston Villa vs Newcastle United Dream11 Team Tips and Prediction Premier League 2020-21 – Football Tips For Today's Match AVL vs NEW at Villa Park: In another important Premier League 2020-21 fixture, Aston Villa will take on Newcastle United at the Villa Park on Saturday evening, January 24 in India. The Premier League AVL vs NEW match will kick-start at 1.30 AM IST. Aston Villa have managed to register eight wins and two draws out of the 16 matches they had played this season. They are now placed at the 11th position in the league standings with 26 points in their account. On the other hand, Newcastle United have five wins and four draws out of the 18 matches they had played this season. They are now placed at the 15th position in the league standings with 19 points under their belt. Premier League live telecast will be available on StarSports and StarSports HD networks in India. The online live streaming of Premier League will be available online on the Disney+ Hotstar for premium users.

Kick-Off Time: The Premier League match between Aston Villa and Newcastle United will start at 1.30 AM IST, January 24.

Venue: Villa Park, Man City.

My Dream11 Team

Goalkeeper: Emiliano Martinez

Defenders: Matt Targett, Tyrone Mings, Jamaal Lascelles, Fabian Schar

Midfielders: Jack Grealish, Ross Barkley, Allan Saint-Maxim

Forwards: Ollie Watkins, Callum Wilson, Keinan Davis

AVL vs NEW Predicted Playing XIs

Aston Villa: Emiliano Martínez, Tyrone Mings, Ezri Konsa, Matt Targett, Matthew Cash, Ross Barkley, John McGinn, Douglas Luiz, Ollie Watkins, Jack Grealish, Bertrand Traoré.

Newcastle United: Karl Darlow, Ciaran Clark, Jamaal Lascelles, Jamal Lewis, Emil Krafth, Matthew Longstaff, Jonjo Shelvey, Joelinton, Miguel Almirón, Callum Wilson, Andy Carroll.

AVL vs NEW SQUADS

Aston Villa (AVL): Jed eer, Matija Sarkic, Orjan Nyland, Pepe Reina, Tom Heaton, Ahmed Elmohamady, Bjorn Engels, Ezri Konsa-Ngoyo, Frederic Guilbert, Kortney Hause, Matt Targett, Neil Taylor, Tyrone Mings, Conor Hourihane, Daniel Drinkwater, Douglas Luiz, Henri Lansbury, Indiana Vassilev, Jack Grealish, John McGinn, Jota, Marvelous Nakamba, Keinan Davis, Anwar El-Ghazi, Borja Baon, Mbwana Samatta, Trezeguet, Wesley Moraes.

Newcastle United (NEW): Martin Dubravka, Karl Darlow, Mark Gillespie, Daniel Langley, Ciaran Clark, Paul Dummett, Fabian Schär, Jamaal Lascelles, Matt Ritchie, Isaac Hayden, Emil Krafth, Federico Fernández, Javier Manquillo, DeAndre Yedlin, Elliot Anderson, Matthew Longstaff, Jonjo Shelvey, Joelinton, Allan Saint-Maximin, Jamal Lewis, Jeff Hendrick, Ryan Fraser, Jacob Murphy, Miguel Almirón, Christian Atsu, Sean Longstaff, Andy Carroll, Dwight Gayle, Callum Wilson, Henri Saivet.

Check Dream11 Prediction/ AVL Dream11 Team/ NEW Dream11 Team/ Aston Villa Dream11 Team Prediction/ Newcastle United Dream11 Team Prediction/ Dream11 Guru Tips And Prediction/ Online Football Tips and more.