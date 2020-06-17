Dream11 Tips And Prediction

Aston Villa vs Sheffield United Dream11 Team Tips and Prediction Premier League 2019-20 – Football Tips For Today's Match AVL vs SHF at Villa Park, Aston: Good news for Premier League fans as the break is over and your favourite footballing action is all set to resume after the forced-lockdown. In the first match of Premier League 2019-20, Aston Villa will take on Sheffield United in the relegation zone battle at the Villa Park on Wednesday (June 17). Aston Villa are struggling in the relegation zone with just 25 points in 28 games played in the season so far. Dean Smith's men have managed to win only seven games in the league, played four draws and lost 17 matches.

Meanwhile, Sheffield United are surprisingly seventh on the Premier League table. Chris Wilder's Blades are above the likes of Tottenham (8th) and Arsenal (9th) in the league standings ahead of the Premier League restart. Sheffield United have emerged victorious in 11 out of the 28 games played in the season far and have 43 points to their name. They have played 10 draws and lost seven games. Premier League live telecast will be available on StarSports and StarSports HD networks in India. The online live streaming of Premier League will be available online on Hotstar for premium users.

Kick-Off Time: The Premier League match between Aston Villa and Sheffield United will start at 10.30 PM IST.

Venue: Villa Park, Aston.

My Dream11 Team

Goalkeeper: D Henderson

Defenders: M Targett, G Baldock, T Mings, J O’Connell

Midfielders: J Grealish, J Lundstram, J Fleck, D Luiz

Forwards: O McBurnie, A El-Ghazi

AVL vs SHF Predicted Playing XIs

Aston Villa: Nyland; Targett, Mings, Engles, Guilbert; Luiz, Nakamba, McGinn; Grealish, Samatta, Ghazi.

Sheffield United: Henderson; Basham, Egan, O’Connell; Baldock, Lundstram, Norwood, Fleck, Stevens; McGoldrick, McBurnie.

AVL vs SHF SQUADS

Aston Villa (AVL): Orjan Nyland, Matija Sarkic, Jed Steer, Tom Heaton, Pepe Reina, Ezri Konsa-Ngoyo, Frederic Guilbert, Kortney Hause, Bjorn Engels, Tyrone Mings, Neil Taylor, Matt Targett, Ahmed Elmohamady, James Chester, James Bree, Jota, Marvelous Nakamba, Henri Lansbury, Douglas Luiz, Conor Hourihane, John McGinn, Jack Grealish, Daniel Drinkwater, Keinan Davis, Mbwana Samatta, Wesley Moraes, Trezeguet, Borja Baston, Anwar El-Ghazi, Andre Green, Rushian Hepburn-Murphy.

Sheffield United (SHF): Dean Henderson, Jake Eastwood, Michael Verrips, Simon Moore, Jake Wright, Enda Stevens, Phil Jagielka, Kieron Freeman, Muhamed Besic, Ben Heneghan, George Baldock, John Fleck, Jack O’Connell, Chris Basham, John Lundstram, Oliver Norwood, Kean Bryan, Lys Mousset, Ben Osborn, Jack Rodwell, Luke Freeman, Oliver McBurnie, Billy Sharp, Callum Robinson, John Egan, Ravel Morrison, David McGoldrick, Leon Clarke.

