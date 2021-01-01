Dream11 Tips And Prediction UAE Gulf League

Al Wasl vs Shabab Al Ahli Dream11 Team Prediction UAE Gulf League – Football Tips For Today's Football Match AWL vs SAA at Zabeel Stadium: Al Wasl will face off Shabab Al Ahli in their next match of UAE Gulf League tonight. Ninth-placed Al Wasl take on Eighth-placed Shabab Al Ahl in what is expected to be an interesting encounter of UAE Gulf League. The UAE Gulf League AWL vs SAA match will kick-off at 9:30 PM IST. Al Wasl currently holds ninth position in the UAE Gulf League standings, with 15 points under their belt. They played 11 matches, in which they have won five matches and lost six matches. On the other hand, Shabab Al Ahl will play their 12th match in UAE Gulf League. WAD hold the eighth position in the league standings, with 15 points in their account. They have played 11 matches, in which they have won three matches, drew six and lost two matches.

Kick-Off Time: The UAE Gulf League match between Al Wasl and Shabab Al Ahli will start at 9:30 PM IST.

AWL vs SAA My Dream11 Team

Goalkeeper- H Ali

Defenders: A Hussain, Y Jaber, H A Kamali, G Dwubeng, A Saleh

Midfielders: A Ganiev, M Hassan, R Mendes (VC)

Forwards: I Jesus (C), J Figueiredo

AWL vs SAA Probable Playing XIs

Al Wasl: H Ali (GK), A Saleh, G Dwubeng, M Sabeel Obeid, Salem Juma Awad, N Oroz, R Mendes, H Ibrahim, A Saleh, F Lima, J Figueiredo

Shabab Al Ahl: M Naser (GK), A Hussian, H Al-Kamali, W Abbas, Y Jaber, A Ganiev, M Hassan, A Alnaqbi, I Al Hammadi, M Juma Eid, Igor Jesus Maciel da Cruz

