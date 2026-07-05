Axar Patel becomes first Indian spin bowler to achieve THIS massive bowling record

Indian all-rounder Axar Patel reached a major milestone during the second T20I against England at Old Trafford in Manchester. By dismissing England’s captain Harry Brook, the 32-year-old left-arm spinner became the first Indian spinner to take 100 wickets in T20 Internationals.
Axar hit this mark in his 98th match, joining a select group of Indian bowlers. He is only the fourth Indian overall to cross the 100-wicket mark in this format, following pace bowlers Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, and Hardik Pandya.
Axar’s tight bowling and ability to keep runs down in the powerplay and middle overs have made him a regular in the Indian side for years. He holds an impressive economy rate of 7.37 and a bowling average of 21.51 in T20Is.
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The big wicket came during a tough run-chase when Brook was scoring quickly. Axar dismissed him for 39 runs to secure his 100th wicket and give India a breakthrough. Axar finished with excellent individual figures of 1 for 20 in his four overs, but it was not enough to get India across the line.
The match began with 15-year-old Vaibhav Sooryavanshi making his debut, making him India’s youngest-ever international player. Sent in to bat, India built a strong total of 190 for 7. Abhishek Sharma gave the team a fast start with 43 off 24 balls, and Ishan Kishan top-scored with 49. Shreyas Iyer made 37 before India lost quick wickets in the middle overs.
Tilak Varma finished the innings strongly, hitting an unbeaten 24 off 11 balls to push India past 190. Sam Curran bowled well for England, taking 3 for 33.
England started their chase poorly, losing openers Phil Salt and Jos Buttler for ducks against Arshdeep Singh. However, Jacob Bethell completely changed the game for the hosts. Bethell smashed an unbeaten 76 runs from 46 balls, hitting five fours and five sixes.
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He shared match-winning partnerships with Harry Brook and Tom Banton to take control of the chase. England reached the 191-run target in 19 overs with four wickets to spare, taking a 1-0 lead in the five-match series.
The 3rd T20I between England and India will take place on Tuesday, July 7 at the Trent Bridge Cricket Ground in Nottinghamshire.
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