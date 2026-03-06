Home

Sports

Axar Patel opens up on bowling final over in semi-final against England in T20 World Cup 2026, says 5 chakke to...

Axar Patel opens up on bowling final over in semi-final against England in T20 World Cup 2026, says ‘5 chakke to…’

Axar Patel reveals about bowling the final over of the T20 World Cup 2026 semi-final between India and England. Take a look and read the full story.

Axar Patel opens up on bowling last over vs England in T20 World Cup 2026 semi-final

Team India showcased one more time why they are considered as one of the greatest sides of all time. On Thursday, at the Wankhede Stadium, the Men in Blue brutally dominated the England team in the second semi-final of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026. Team India’s dominance of Harry Brook’s side helped them to take a 7 run victory over them.

Axar Patel’s brilliant performance for Team India

Star Indian player and one of the finest all-rounders of all time, Axar Patel showcased an impressive bowling and fielding performance. His presence helped team India to defeat England and reach the finals of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026.

Axar took some brilliant catches for his team in the crucial moments and showed one more time his worth for the Indian team in the upcoming time. However, in the last over of the game between India and England. Harry Brook’s side needed 30 runs.

Suryakumar Yadav picks Shivam Dube to bowl the final over of the semi-final

Team India had two options to bowl that over, Axar Patel and Shivam Dube. However, captain Suryakumar Yadav decided to go with Dube. Reflecting on that, Axar revealed that he was ready to bowl in the final over.

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

Axar Patel reflects on bowling the last over against England

Speaking to the Star Sports after the match, Axar Patel revealed that he was ready to bowl the over as he started practicing and also said jokingly that he was confident that he would not concede five sixes in the over.

“Mai ready tha. Mai long off pe khada tha aur ready tha aur bowling practice bhi kar raha tha. 30 runs to bohot, 5 chakke to nahi khaunga ye pata tha,” Axar said with a laugh. (I was ready. I was standing at long-off and was already practising the final over. Thirty runs were too many and I knew I wouldn’t get hit for five sixes in an over.)

India vs New Zealand T20 World Cup 2026 final to be played on March 8

Team India is set to face New Zealand on Sunday, March 8 in the finals of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 at the Narendra Modi, Stadium, Ahmedabad. If the Men in Blue defeat the Blackcaps in the final game, they will become the first team to defend the T20 World Cup.

New Zealand have the chance to win their maiden T20 World Cup title on Sunday at the Narendra Modi, Stadium, Ahmedabad.

For all latest updates of T20 World Cup 2026 you can visit: https://www.india.com/icc-mens-t20-world-cup-2026/

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Sports News on India.com.