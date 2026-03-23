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Axar Patel reflects on Delhi Capitals IPL 2026 preparation, says, We have more clarity in how...

Axar Patel reflects on Delhi Capitals IPL 2026 preparation, says, ‘We have more clarity in how…’

Delhi Capitals captain Axar Patel shares insights .on team energy, leadership clarity, and building trust within the squad to drive positive performances ahead of IPL 2026

Axar Patel reflects on Delhi Capitals IPL 2026 preparation

IPL 2026: Ahead of IPL 2026, the JSW and GMR-owned Delhi Capitals spoke to the media, with Captain Axar Patel, Head Coach Hemang Badani, and Director of Cricket Venugopal Rao sharing insights on the team’s preparations, leadership approach, and squad development for the upcoming season.

Speaking on the dynamics within the team, Axar Patel said that the team’s enthusiasm would be a key driving force as they gear up for IPL 2026, “What excites me the most is the energy in the group. When players are motivated and ready to give their best, it reflects on the field. As a captain, that gives you confidence that the team is moving in the right direction and building something strong together,” Axar said.

Axar set to captain Delhi Capitals for a second season

Axar, who will continue as the captain of Delhi Capitals spoke about the improved clarity in leadership and stressed on the significance of building trust within the team’s setup.

“Second year as captain, there is more clarity in how we want to play as a team. Last season, you learn a lot about situations, about players and about yourself as a leader. Now the focus is on being positive and aggressive, but also building trust within the group. When players feel backed, performances follow and that is the environment we want to create,” he said.

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Looking ahead, Axar emphasized that the team’s priority is progress and growth, rather than getting caught up in past performances.

“As a team, we don’t sit and talk about what has happened before. Everyone knows where we could have done better, but the conversation is always about improving from here. It is about staying positive and focusing on what we can control as a group,” he added.

Hemang Badani stressed on importance of team continuity

Delhi Capitals head coach Hemang Badani supported Axar’s leadership and highlighted the value of maintaining continuity within the team structure.

“He understands the environment and what it takes to lead in a tournament like this. We saw some very strong phases last season and that reflects the potential of this group. Continuity in leadership gives us a chance to build on that and move forward with more clarity,” he added.

Delhi Capitals Director of Cricket, Venugopal Rao, highlighted the importance of having a sense of continuity in the team while also underscoring the team’s commitment to talent spotting and building towards the future.

“Continuity in leadership is important and Axar brings that understanding of the team and the fans. At the same time, our focus is also on building for the future. Someone like Sahil Parakh is a great example of the work being done at the scouting level. He is a young player with strong potential and these are the kind of players we want to identify and develop within Delhi Capitals,” Rao said.

Axar Patel-led Delhi Capitals will face Rishabh Pant-led Lucknow Super Giants in thie IPL 2026 campaign opener on April 1 at the Ekana Cricket Stadium.

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