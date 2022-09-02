New Delhi: In what has come as a big setback for India, Ravindra Jadeja has been ruled out of the ongoing Asia Cup 2022. Axar Patel has been named as his replacement.Also Read - LIVE PAK vs HK Cricket Score, Asia Cup 2022: Toss Scheduled at 7:00 PM IST

Ravindra Jadeja has sustained a right knee injury and is ruled out of the tournament. He is currently under the supervision of the BCCI medical team.

His replacement, Axar Patel was earlier named as one of the standbys in the squad and will join the team in Dubai soon.

This is a major setback for the side considering Jadeja’s all-round abilities. Axar has been in good form for the side.

India’s squad for Asia Cup: Rohit Sharma (Captain), KL Rahul (vice-captain), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Dinesh Karthik (wicket-keeper), Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, R. Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Ravi Bishnoi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh, Avesh Khan

Meanwhile, the Rohit Sharma-led side has advanced to the Super Four stage after beating Pakistan and Hong Kong. India are hot favourites to win the Asia Cup. India will play their Super Four opener against the winner of Pakistan-Hong Kong match.

In the game against Pakistan, it was Hardik Pandya who was the star of the show. He picked up three wickets and also hit the winning six in the final over. In the second game against Hong Kong, Suryakumar Yadav stepped it up with the bat. In that game, Virat Kohli also hit a fifty and got back among the runs.

It would be interesting to see if Axar slots in the XI in the Super Four game on Sunday in place of Jadeja.