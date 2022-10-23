IND vs PAK: Team India is playing the T20 World Cup 2022 opener clash against arch-rivals Pakistan for the T20 World Cup 2022 clash. In the game Rohit Sharma won the toss and opted to bowl first against Babar and Co. . Pakistan managed to score 159 runs by losing 8 wickets. While chasing India lost 3 wickets in quick succession. Instead of Hardik Panda, Axar Patel came at number four to bat against Pakistan. Axar Patel dabbed the ball on the on side and set off for a run, however, he was sent back by Virat Kohli and was caught short of the crease.Also Read - MS Dhoni Back as Captain - Fans Suggest After Rohit Sharma Fails at MCG During Ind-Pak T20 WC Game | VIRAL TWEETS

The replay shows that the ball was not in Rizwan’s gloves at the time he removes the bails after the third umpire review umpire declared out. Here is the viral video of dismissal: Also Read - LIVE | Ind vs Pak Updates, T20 World Cup 2022: Kohli-Pandya Keep India Afloat In Chase

The move to promote Axar Patel up the order does not work out for India. #INDvPAK | #T20WorldCup#PakVsInd pic.twitter.com/I8Zm1cUPAH — Shair E Shahdara (@ChWahidAhmaPMLN) October 23, 2022

Also Read - IND vs PAK: Naseem Shah Does An Asia Cup 2022 Deja vu As India Lose KL Rahul Early In Chase, Fans React

The fast-bowling duo of Hardik Pandya and Arshdeep Singh picked three wickets each as Pakistan posted 159/8 in a topsy-turvy innings against India in a Super 12 match of the Men’s T20 World Cup at a sell-out Melbourne Cricket Ground.

Brief scores: Pakistan 159/8 in 20 overs (Shan Masood 52 not out, Iftikhar Ahmed 51; Hardik Pandya 3/30, Arshdeep Singh 3/32) vs India.