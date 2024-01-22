Top Recommended Stories

  • Home
  • Sports
  • Ayodhya’s Ram Mandir Inauguration: Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma Not Attend Historical Pran Pratishtha Event Today Due to THIS Reason?

Ayodhya’s Ram Mandir Inauguration: Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma Not Attend Historical Pran Pratishtha Event Today Due to THIS Reason?

Ind vs Eng Tests: While Rohit was spotted training solo in Mumbai BKC Complex on Monday, Kohli reached Hyderabad - the venue for the first Test. 

Updated: January 22, 2024 2:22 PM IST

By Ankit Banerjee | Edited by India.com Sports Desk

Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli news, Rohit Sharma news, Ram Mandir live, Ram Mandir Pratishtha Live, Prana Pratishtha Live updates, PM Modi Live, Narendra Modi Schedule, PM Modi Ayodhya Visit, PM Modi Pran Pratishtha, Ram Temple, Ram mandir, Ayodhya Ram Mandir, Ram Temple Ayodhya, Ram Janmabhoomi, Ram Temple inauguration, Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha, Ram Temple Consecration, Ayodhya news
Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli during India's training session ahead of 3rd T20I against Afghanistan. (Image: BCCI)

Ayodhya: In what can be called as a big heartbreak for fans, star India cricketers, Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, who were invited for the historical ‘Pran Pratistha’ even in Ayodhya on Monday – may not be attending it. As per multiple media reports, Rohit and Kohli would be in Hyderabad for the practice session ahead of the all-important opening Test versus England at the Rajiv Gandhi International stadium. While Rohit was spotted training solo in Mumbai BKC Complex on Monday, Kohli reached Hyderabad – the venue for the first Test. Rohit and Kohli would be key to India’s fortunes in the upcoming five-match Test series.

Trending Now

You may like to read

Also Read:

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.

Topics

More Stories

By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.