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Ayush Mhatre breaks silence on retired hurt decision during DC vs CSK clash, says...

Ayush Mhatre breaks silence on retired hurt decision during DC vs CSK clash, says…

Ayush Mhatre opens up on retired hurt decision during DC vs CSK clash in IPL 2026. Read the full story to know more.

Ayush Mhatre opens up on retired hurt during DC vs CSK clash in IPL 2026

The five-time Indian Premier League (IPL) winners, Chennai Super Kings (CSK) won their maiden match in this season by defeating Axar Patel’s Delhi Capitals by 23 runs at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai.

Sanju Samson’s match-winning innings against Delhi Capitals

CSK performed brilliantly in their fourth match and showcased a great performance in both departments of the batting and bowling. Star player and one of the finest batters of all time, Sanju Samson played an iconic innings for CSK, scoring 115 runs off 56 balls, including 15 fours and 4 sixes.

With this brilliant batting performance, Sanju Samson smashed his fourth century in the Indian Premier League (IPL) history for different franchises and also achieved many milestones and records.

Ayush Mhatre shines with the bat against Delhi Capitals

Let’s discuss a star player, Ayush Mhatre, who also performed brilliantly and showcased a brilliant batting performance. Mhatre scored 59 runs off 36 balls, including three fours and four sixes at a strike rate of 163. His knock put Delhi Capitals’ bowlers under pressure.

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Ayush Mhatre opens up on retired hurt decision

However, despite playing a brilliant innings, Ayush Mhatre was retired hurt in the match and Shivam Dube replaced him to continue the CSK’s innings.

After this approach by Chennai Super Kings, Ayush Mhatre opened up on this and said, “There was nothing much. I was batting and the team needed some big shots. Shivam also can hit big shots. I wasn’t really getting it going, so the team planned it that way. It happens in the game.”

After the CSK victory, Sanju Samson praised Ayush Mhatre for his impressive batting performance and said, “Very important to have a great partnership. It never looked like he (Mhatre) was coming out of U-19 — he was so calculative. Shows the character he has.”

Chennai Super Kings set to face Kolkata Knight Riders on April 14

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) are set to play their next match against their well-known rivals Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on April 14 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai.

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