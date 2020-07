AZ U-23 vs SUN Dream11 Tips And Predictions

Dream11 Team Prediction Alby Zalmi Cricket Club U-23 vs Spanga United CC, Match 2, Dream11 ECS T10 Stockholm, Botkyrka – Fantasy Cricket Tips For Today’s AZ U-23 vs SUN in Kummerfeld Sport Verein: After the ECS Kummerfield, the European Cricket Series continues with its latest tournament in Stockholm’s Botkyrka. A total of 10 teams are taking part in the five-day affair. The teams have been divided into two groups of five. Each team plays the other in their respective groups once with the top-two from each progressing to the next stage. Also Read - NAC vs STT Dream11 Team Hints, Dream11 ECS T10 Stockholm, Botkyrka: Captain And Vice-Captain, Fantasy Cricket Tips Nacka CC vs Stockholm Tigers Match 1 in Marsta Cricket Club at 1:30 PM IST Monday July 6

The 10 participating teams are Nacka CC, Stockholm Tigers, Alby Zalmi Cricket Club U-23, Spanga United Cricket Club, Stockholm Super Kings, Stockholm International Cricket Club, Djurgardens IF Cricketforning, Marsta CC, Varmdo CC and Saltsjobaden Cricket Club. Also Read - Dream11 ECS T10 Stockholm, Botkyrka Live Streaming Details: When And Where to Watch Online, Latest Cricket Matches, Timings in India

Toss: The toss between Alby Zalmi Cricket Club U-23 and Spanga United CC will take place at 3:00 PM (IST). Also Read - GICB vs CCMH Dream11 Team Prediction St Lucia T10 Blast: Captain And Vice-captain, Fantasy Cricket Tips For Gros Islet Cannon Blasters vs Central Castries Mindhood T10 Match at Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium 12 AM IST July 6

Time: 3:30 PM IST

Venue: Marsta Cricket Club, Stockholm



AZ U-23 vs SUN My Dream11 Team

Samiullah Rahmani (captain), Arif Hossain (vice-captain), Rashid Khan, Rashedul Islam, Sohail Zahid, Rizvi Hoque, Kawser Ahmed, Zabi Zahid, Lemar Momand, Akash Islam, Sayem Chowdhury

AZ U-23 vs SUN Squads

Alby Zalmi Cricket Club U-23: Rohollah Stanikzai, Zabi Niazy, Zia Alozai, Talha Masoud, Mashal Khan, Rukshan Nawalage, Muneeb Safi, Faseeh Choudhary, Yaqob Safi, Munir Safi, Sami Khalil, Usman Jabbar, Abdullah Khalil, Noman Fawjoon, Arif Hussain, Ismail Zia, Amanullah Safi, Faraan Chaudhry, Basir Sahebi

Spanga United Cricket Club: Thilina Warnakulasuriya, Sajith Johansson, Faisal Azeem, Dammika Aduranmullawithanage, Asanka Kalugama, Anton Don, Fayaz Ali, Pubudu Keppetiyawa, Krishan Silva, Tasal Saddiqi, Janaka Johannes, Sanuk Keppetiyawa

