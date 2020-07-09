AZ-U23 vs SCC Dream11 Tips And Predictions

Dream11 Team Prediction Alby Zalmi CC U23 vs Saltsjobaden CC, Match 20, Dream11 ECS T10 Stockholm, Botkyrka – Fantasy Cricket Tips For Today's AZ-U23 vs SCC in Marsta Cricket Club: On Day 3 of the series, the first match between Varmdo CC and Djurgardens IF Cricketforning was washed out due to rain. In the second match, Nacka CC beat Alby Zami by 50 runs in a game reduced to five-overs-per-side. Djurgardens then recovered from the defeat earlier in the day to knock down Stockholm International Cricket Club by eight wickets. Saltsjobaden got the better of Spanda United in the penultimate game while Stockholm International Cricket Club finished the day with a win over Varmdo CC.

After the ECS Kummerfield, the European Cricket Series continues with its latest tournament in Stockholm's Botkyrka. A total of 10 teams are taking part in the five-day affair. The teams have been divided into two groups of five. Each team plays the other in their respective groups once with the top-two from each progressing to the next stage.

The 10 participating teams are Nacka CC, Stockholm Tigers, Alby Zalmi Cricket Club U-23, Spanga United Cricket Club, Stockholm Super Kings, Stockholm International Cricket Club, Djurgardens IF Cricketforning, Marsta CC, Varmdo CC and Saltsjobaden Cricket Club.

Toss: The toss between Alby Zalmi CC U23 and Saltsjobaden CC will take place at 9:00 PM (IST).

Time: 9:30 PM IST

Venue: Marsta Cricket Club, Stockholm



AZ-U23 vs SCC My Dream11 Team

Khurshed Alam (captain), Ismail Zia (vice-captain), Arslan Ali, Zia Alozai, Zabihullah Niazy, Imran Ullah, Khalid Mehmood, Usman Jabbar, Muhammad Munir, Shah Zeb, Abdullah Khalil

AZ-U23 vs SCC Squads

Alby Zalmi CC U23: Talha Masood, Usman Jabbar, Abdullah Khalil, Zia Alozai, Rohollah Stanikzai, Sami Khalil, Yaqob Safi, Munib Safi, Zia Alozai, Basir Sahebi, Noman Fawjoon, Arif Hussain, Mashal Khan, Rukshan Nawalage, Ismail Zia, Faraan Chaudhry, Munib Safi, Zabihullah Niazy, Faseeh Choudhary

Saltsjobaden CC: Muhammad Munir, Javed Ahmad, Qazi Rashid, Shah Zeb, Faheem Shah, Khalid Mehmood, Khurshed Alam, Shahid Ali, Imran Ullah, Arslan Ali, Muhammad Huzaifa, Anas Tanveer, Farhan Ali, Mehran Khan, Sajid Ahmad, Ramiz Khan, Assadullah Javed, Aftab Ahmad, Noman Kakakhel, Ahmad Khan, Hasham Khan

