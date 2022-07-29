Birmingham: The Indian Olympic Association (IOA) on Saturday announced that a 322-strong Indian contingent including 215 athletes and 107 officials and support staff, will represent India in the Commonwealth (CWG) Games 2022 scheduled to be held in Birmingham between July 28 and August 8.Also Read - LIVE | Commonwealth Games 2022, Day 1 Updates: Indian Campaign Underway With Lawn Bowls

Here is a look at India’s performance in the previous six CWG games: Also Read - IND vs PAK Badminton Match Live Streaming, CWG 2022: Badminton Schedule, Squads, Date, Timings, And All You Need to Know

2018 Commonwealth Games, Gold Coast, Australia (66 medals)

Also Read - India Women vs Ghana Women CWG 2022 Hockey Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch

The last edition of CWG was held in Australia’s Gold Coast. In this tournament, India were able to clinch 66 medals and came third in the medals tally. India got the podium finish in shooting, wrestling, and weightlifting with the country claiming 16, 11, and 9 medals respectively. India won 26 gold medals, 20 silver medals, and 20 bronze medals in the previous edition. Neeraj Chopra was the lone gold medallist from India’s athletics contingent.

2014 Commonwealth Games, Glasgow (64 medals)

India won 64 medals in CWG 2014. The 2014 edition of the Commonwealth Games was held in Glasgow. With 15 gold medals, 30 silver medals, and 19 bronze medals, India stood fifth position in terms of the number of medals won. India’s shooting, wrestling and weightlifting once again topped the medals tally.

2010 Commonwealth Games, New Delhi (101 medals)

India won 101 medals, highest-ever in this edition on home soil. The Indian contingent won 38 gold, 27 silver, and 36 bronze medals. India finished second in the medals tally, behind Australia.

2006 Commonwealth Games, Melbourne (50 medals)

India won 50 medals in 2006 Commonwealth Games and finished fourth with 22 gold, 17 silver, and 11 bronze medals. India’s shooters were in their elements that season as the shooting contingent clinched 16 gold medals along with 7 silver and 4 bronze medals.

2002 Commonwealth Games, Manchester (69 medals)

India clinched 69 medals in the Commonwealth Games in 2022 held in Manchester. India’s women hockey team led by Suraj Lata Devi clinched the first ever gold by defeating England in the finals. Shooting, once again gave India 14 gold, 7 silver, and 3 bronze medals in the edition.

1998 Commonwealth Games, Kuala Lumpur (25 medals)

This was the first edition of CWG when cricket and hockey were added to the event. India cricket team was led by Ajay Jadeja. Although India’s cricket and hockey teams were unable to clinch any medal, India finished with 25 medals (7 gold, 10 silver, and 8 bronze).