Azam Khan Slams PCB Team Management For Allegedly Unfair Treatment, Says Don’t Hang Me In The Middle

New Delhi: Pakistan wicketkeeper batter Azam Khan slammed the cricketing management amid unfair treatment. Since his international debut in 2021 Azam Khan has played only eight T20Is for Pakistan.

Azam Khan recently featured in the five-match T20I series against New Zealand where he played first three encounters. In a recent discussion with Shoaib Malik on the Desert Vipers YouTube channel, Azam expressed his frustrations with the Pakistan think tank.

“In the last 4 years, I have made a comeback three times and I have never played a full series, so it hurts me a little that either you give me the full series or leave me out altogether, or don’t hang me in the middle, so I regret this thing” said Azam Khan

“I have always understood that when I play league cricket, I get a complete opportunity because they know I can win them games, so they are calling me here. That means either you are putting doubts in my mind that I am not good at this level, then it’s okay, then I will find my own way” Azam Khan added.

However, the batter has unable to fire runs from his bat in the International outings so far. He has averaging a dismal 4.83 in eight outings.

