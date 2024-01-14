Azam Khan Trolled After Another Batting Failure In T20I Against New Zealand | Check Viral Tweets

Top Recommended Stories

Published: January 14, 2024 3:19 PM IST

By India.com Sports Desk | Edited by Sunny Daud

New Delhi: Azam Khan has been trolled once again after he was dismissed after making two runs in the second T20I against New Zealand in Seddon Park, Hamilton. Apart from Babar Azam and Fakhar Zaman, no Pakistan batter managed to score more than 20 runs while chasing 194 runs against Blackcaps.

In the first T20I against New Zealand, Azam Khan managed to score just 10 runs and Pakistan lost that match by 46 runs. Here is how Netizens trolled Pakistan wicketkeeper batter:

On the other hand, Kane Williamson left the field midway after “experiencing tightness” in his right hamstring while batting. In his absence Tim Southee lead the game.

