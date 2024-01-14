Home

Sports

Azam Khan Trolled After Another Batting Failure In T20I Against New Zealand | Check Viral Tweets

Azam Khan Trolled After Another Batting Failure In T20I Against New Zealand | Check Viral Tweets

Azam Khan Trolled After Another Batting Failure In T20I Against New Zealand | Check Viral Tweets

Azam Khan Trolled After Another Batting Failure In T20I Against New Zealand | Check Viral Tweets

New Delhi: Azam Khan has been trolled once again after he was dismissed after making two runs in the second T20I against New Zealand in Seddon Park, Hamilton. Apart from Babar Azam and Fakhar Zaman, no Pakistan batter managed to score more than 20 runs while chasing 194 runs against Blackcaps.

Trending Now

In the first T20I against New Zealand, Azam Khan managed to score just 10 runs and Pakistan lost that match by 46 runs. Here is how Netizens trolled Pakistan wicketkeeper batter:

You may like to read

You can’t chase a target over 180 if your hitters/MO batters can’t score in double figures. This loss is on Iftikhar and Azam Khan. Also on the openers for not giving us the proper start. #PAKvsNZ — Hassan (@whysorudehassan) January 14, 2024

Babar ke Bina tum log 20 over bhi na khel sako. Respect him. Other around him failed today Iftikar/Azam khan. — Adil (@Knowadil07) January 14, 2024

Azam Khan ko bolo k samandar main tairke PAKISTAN wapis aaye…#Elections2024#PAKvsNZ — Wasif ALi Zulfiquar 🇱🇾 (@WasifAL20706692) January 14, 2024

If you ever feel useless, just remember Azam Khan and Iftikhar Ahmed in the Pakistan playing 11 – they make even the bench look important! — GodOfEmptiness (@donefromhell) January 14, 2024

haris over azam khan anyday anytime >>>

If he could be there instead of azam, he could’ve finished the game along with babar❤️ pic.twitter.com/IanToGeehp — hamza (@Yarr_hamza10) January 14, 2024

On the other hand, Kane Williamson left the field midway after “experiencing tightness” in his right hamstring while batting. In his absence Tim Southee lead the game.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.