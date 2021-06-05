After a gap of more than two years, the Formula 1 bandwagon returns to the mean streets of Baku, venue for the highly anticipated Azerbaijan Grand Prix, with LIVE & exclusive action on the Star Sports Select and Disney+ Hotstar VIP from June 4th – 6th June 2021. The 2021 season is off to an exciting start as youth have given the veterans a hard time on the burning racetrack. Also Read - F1: Max Verstappen Wins Monaco GP; Lewis Hamilton Finishes Seventh

Dutch racer, Max Verstappen, came out on top in Monaco, a win that has helped him take a lead in the Formula 1 standings. Verstappen, who has 105 points in his kitty, will hope to get the better of the seasoned Hamilton (101 points) and solidify his position at the top. The recent win has filled 'Mad Max' with a newfound confidence that is making him scintillate.

Verstappen has not been the only one going toe-to-toe against the senior drivers, the latest podium finish by Lando Norris and Carlos Sainz Jr, was a call for dominance by the young drivers. The 2021 championship can be the beginning of a new era as these young players outsmart their more experienced colleagues on the track.

With Norris zooming past his McLaren partner Daniel Ricciardo, Red Bull’s Max Verstappen leaving behind Sergio Pérez, and Esteban Ocon of Alpine staying ahead of Fernando Alonso, this season the youth are sure to give their experienced counterparts a run for the money.

The victory in Monaco has also helped Red Bull take a lead in the constructors’ table with 149 points. Mercedes, however, is not far away and with just a difference of a point and will continue to mount pressure to reclaim the Constructors Championship.

The third-longest circuit of the Formula 1 calendar is all set to sizzle! After not witnessing even a single overtake at the Monaco GP, Baku’s streets will give viewers what they want the most – a smooth race-winning overtake. Valtteri Bottas and Charles Leclerc will also be the cynosure of all eyes. The Mercedes racer won the 2019 race at the circuit, while the Ferrari star set a record at the track during the same year. As the race inches closer, the interesting question remains, will the experienced drivers zoom ahead or will youth continue to reign supreme?