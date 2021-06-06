Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc on Saturday claimed pole position ahead of world champion Lewis Hamilton of Mercedes in a turbulent qualifying session for Sunday’s Azerbaijan Formula One Grand Prix. A fourth red flag on the afternoon, after crashes from Alpha Tauri’s Uki Tsunoda and Leclerc’s team-mate Carlos Sainz, ended the session just as Hamilton, championship leader Max Verstappen and others had started their final fast lap. As a result, Leclerc led the way in 1 minute 41.218 seconds on the 6.003km Baku City street circuit, reports DPA. It was the ninth career pole for Leclerc who also topped qualifying two weeks ago in his native Monaco but then could not race owing a car problem. Hamilton was a surprise second, .232 of a second behind, after Mercedes struggled for pace in Monaco and Baku practice. Verstappen of Red Bull will start Sunday’s race from third on the grid, .345 off the pace and clearly not amused after what he named “a stupid qualifying”. Verstappen moved four points ahead of seven-time champion Hamilton with his Monaco win, and Red Bull are also one clear of Mercedes in the constructors’ list. Here is a look at how to watch Azerbaijan Grand Prix main race in India, the Azerbaijan Grand Prix stream details, and our preview for the same. Also Read - Lewis Hamilton Suggests Boxing Ring to Settle Mercedes-Red Bull Row

When is the Azerbaijan GP 2021 F1 race?

The Azerbaijan GP 2021 F1 race will take place on Sunday, June 6 in India. Also Read - Singapore F1 Grand Prix Cancelled Due To Coronavirus Pandemic

What are the timings of the Azerbaijan GP 2021 F1 race?

The Azerbaijan GP 2021 F1 race will start at 6.30 PM IST. Also Read - Azerbaijan GP: Will Hamilton take The Lead or Will Max Verstappen Reign Supreme?

Where is the Azerbaijan GP 2021 F1 race will take place?

The Azerbaijan GP 2021 F1 race will take place at the Baku in Azerbaijan.

Which TV channel will broadcast the Azerbaijan GP 2021 F1 race?

The Azerbaijan GP 2021 F1 race be telecasted live on Star Sports Select 2 SD/HD in India.

Where can you catch the live stream of the Azerbaijan GP 2021 F1 race?

The Azerbaijan GP 2021 F1 race live streaming will be available on the Disney+ Hotstar VIP app.