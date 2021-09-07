Azerbaijan vs Portugal Live Streaming FIFA World Cup Qualifiers in India

In another blockbuster clash of FIFA World Cup Qualifiers, Azerbaijan will lock horns against Portugal at the Baki Olimpiya Stadionu in Baku on Tuesday evening in Indi. Azerbaijan will take on Portugal in the only match of today's Europe World Cup Qualifier fixtures. Both teams are part of Group A and have already played plenty of games in the tournament. Portugal have registered three wins and played one draw out of the four games they had played this season. They are now placed at the second position in the group standings with 10 points in their account. On the other hand, Azerbaijan started its campaign with three back-to-back defeats in its first three games. However, they managed to draw their previous game against Ireland. They are now placed at the bottom of the group standings with a solitary point under their belt. Here are the details of when and where to watch Azerbaijan vs Portugal live football match online in India.

When is Azerbaijan vs Portugal FIFA World Cup Qualifiers match?

The Azerbaijan vs Portugal FIFA World Cup Qualifiers match will take place on Tuesday, September 7 in India.

What are the timings of the Azerbaijan vs Portugal FIFA World Cup Qualifiers match?

The Azerbaijan vs Portugal FIFA World Cup Qualifiers match will start at 9:30 PM IST (India).

Where is Azerbaijan vs Portugal FIFA World Cup Qualifiers match being played?

The Azerbaijan vs Portugal FIFA World Cup Qualifiers match will be played at the Baki Olimpiya Stadion in Baku.

Which TV channel will broadcast the Azerbaijan vs Portugal FIFA World Cup Qualifiers match?

The Azerbaijan vs Portugal FIFA World Cup Qualifiers match will not be telecasted in India.

Where can you live stream the Azerbaijan vs Portugal FIFA World Cup Qualifiers match?

The Azerbaijan vs Portugal FIFA World Cup Qualifiers match will not be live-streamed in India.

AZJ vs POR Dream11 Team

Goalkeeper: S Mahammadaliyev

Defenders: Pepe, Joao Cancelo, Ruben Dias, Anton Krivotsyuk

Midfielders: Bernardo Silva, Bruno Fernandes, E Mahmudov, A Nuriev

Strikers: Cristiano Ronaldo, Diogo Jota

AZJ vs POR Probable Playing XIs

Azerbaijan (AZJ): 1.Shahruddin Mahammadaliyev, 2.Anton Krivotsyuk, 3.Maksim Medvedev, 4.Abbas Huseynov, 5.Azer Salahli, 6.Ismayil Ibrahimli, 7.Emin Mahmudov, 8.Anatoli Nuriev, 9.Gara Garayev, 10.Ramil Sheydaev, 11.Ali Qurbani.

Portugal (POR): 1. Rui Patricio, 2.Ruben Dias, 3.Pepe, 4.Joao Cancelo, 5.Raphael Guerreiro, 6.Bruno Fernandes, 7.Bernardo Silva, 8.Joao Palhinha, 9.Danilo Pereira, 10.Cristiano Ronaldo, 11.Diogo Jota.

AZJ vs POR SQUADS –

Azerbaijan – Shahruddin Mahammadaliyev, Anton Krivotsyuk, Maksim Medvedev, Abbas Huseynov, Azer Salahli, Ismayil Ibrahimli, Emin Mahmudov, Anatoli Nuriev, Gara Garayev, Ramil Sheydaev, Ali Qurbani, Elvin Badalov, Tamkin Khalilzade, Sartan Tashkin, Rustam Akhmedzade, Aydin Bayramov, Mahir Emreli, Mehdi Jannatov, Hojjat Haghverdi, Filip Ozobic, Toral Bayramov, Rahim Sadikov, Vuqar Mustafayev, Bahlul Mustafazade, Namig Alasgarov.

Portugal – Rui Patricio, Ruben Dias, Pepe, Joao Cancelo, Raphael Guerreiro, Bruno Fernandes, Bernardo Silva, Joao Palhinha, Danilo Pereira, Cristiano Ronaldo, Diogo Jota, Joao Moutinho, Nelson Semedo, Nuno Mendes, Anthony Lopes, Andre-Silva, Diogo Meireles Costa, Domingos Duarte, Ruben Neves, Goncalo Guedes, Otavio, Joao Mario, Rafa Silva, Francisco Trincao.