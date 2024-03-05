Home

B Sai Praneeth Announces Retirement From International Badminton, Set To Join US Club As Head Coach

B Sai Praneeth (credit: Twitter)

New Delhi: World Championships bronze medallist B Sai Praneeth on Monday brought curtains to his international badminton career to pursue a coaching career in the USA. The 31-year-old from Hyderabad decided to hang his racquet after battling nagging injuries since the Tokyo Games, ending a fairly successful career during which he won the 2017 Singapore Open.

“With a mix of emotions, I pen down these words to bid farewell and announce my retirement from the sport that has been my lifeblood for over 24 years,” he posted on his Instagram account.

“Today, as I embark on a new chapter, I find myself overwhelmed with gratitude for the journey that brought me here.

“Badminton, you have been my first love, my constant companion, shaping my character and giving purpose to my existence. The memories we’ve shared, the challenges we’ve overcome, will forever be etched in my heart,” he wrote.

Praneeth will be beginning a new innings now as he is set to join as head coach of Triangle Badminton Academy in the US next month.

“I will be joining mid-April. I will be the head coach of the club. So, I will be overseeing all the players there. Of course, once I am there, we will discuss elaborately about the role,” told PTI.

During an international career that lasted over two decades, Praneeth had some fine moments but the 2017 Singapore Open Super Series win and the bronze medal at the 2019 World Championships in Basel, Switzerland, were the most twinkling among them.

Praneeth had reached a career-best ranking of world number 10 and also qualified for the Tokyo Olympics but couldn’t make a mark, losing all the matches to make a shock exit at the group stage.

“To my family – my grandparents, parents, and my loving wife Swetha – your endless encouragement has been the bedrock of my success. Without your unwavering support, none of this would have been possible,” said the 2010 world junior bronze medallist.

“A heartfelt thank you to Pullela Gopichand anna, the Gopichand Academy, and the entire coaching and support staff. I also thank my coaches from childhood Arif sir, and Govardhan sir.”

Praneeth had a memorable 2019 as he finished runner-up at Swiss Open Super 300, before becoming the first Indian male shuttler then in 36 years to secure a medal in the BWF World Championships. He was recognised for his feat with an Arjuna award.

However, the COVID-19 pandemic proved to be a disaster for Praneeth as multiple injuries bogged him down. He did win a National Games gold in 2022 but his struggles continued in the international circuit as he soon crashed out of the top 100.

“It was really frustrating as my body was frequently breaking down,” said Praneeth, who last played at the Guwahati Masters in December 2023

(with PTI inputs)

