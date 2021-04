ECS T10 Vienna Dream11 Team Tips

BAA vs VIA, Fantasy Cricket Predictions ECS T10 Vienna: Captain, Vice-captain For Bangladesh Austria vs Vienna Afghan, Today's Probable XIs at Seebarn Cricket Ground at 6.30 PM IST IST April 22 Thursday. Bangladesh Austria vs Vienna Afghan Dream11 Team Prediction ECS T10 Vienna – Check My Dream11 Team, Best players list of BAA vs VIA, ECS T10 Vienna, Vienna Afghan Dream11 Team Player List, Bangladesh Austria Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips, Online Cricket Tips Bangladesh Austria vs Vienna Afghan, Online Cricket Tips Bangladesh Austria vs Vienna Afghan ECS T10 Vienna, Fantasy Playing Tips – ECS T10 Vienna

Venue: Seebarn Cricket Ground

BAA vs VIA My Dream11 Team

Sadiq Mohamad, Iqbal Hossain, Qadargul Utmanzai, Aman Ahmadzai (C), Razmal Shigiwal, Hassan Ashfaq, Noor Ahmadzai (VC), Gursevan Singh, Tauqir Asif, Rakib Islam, Itibarshah Deedar

BAA vs VIA Probable Playing XIs

Bangladesh Austria: Rakib Islam(c), Zayed Shahid, lqbal Hossain, Shamim Mohammad, Shandath Khan(wk), Rahat Shahid, Alin Kalam, Hassan Ashfaq, Gursevan Singh, Tauqir Asif, Gill Singh

Vienna Afghan: Aman Ahmadzai(c), Mohibullah Shenwari, Noor Ahmadzai, Itibarshah Deedar, Sahil Zadran, Ahmad Naveed, Zabi Ibrahim, Sadiq Mohamad, Razmal Shigiwal, Qadargul Utmanzai(wk), Ishaq Safi

BAA vs VIA Squads

Bangladesh Austria: Alin Kalam, Iqbal Hossain, Masud Rahman, Rafat Islam, Zayed Shahid, Gursevan Singh, Kazi Shafayet, Rahat Shahid, Rakib Islam, Tauqir Asif, Uzzal Mujumdar, Gill Singh, Hassan Ashfaq, Shamim Mohammad, Sharif, Khan, Nasi Ahemd, Shahdat Khan

Vienna Afghan: Ahmad Naveed Mustafa, Mohibullah Shenwari, Momtaz Tanha, Qadargul Utmanzai, Razmal Shigiwal, Abdulhaq Utamanzai, Ishaq Safi, Itibarshah Deedar, Sahil Zardan, Zain Mohammad, Aman Ahmadzai, Zabi Ibrahim, Muhammad Sadiq, Zabih Wahidi, Noor Ahmadzai, Islamuddin Omerkhel

