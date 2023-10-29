Home

Babar Azam And Co Say NO To Hotel-Made Biryani, Order Online From Park Circus Restaurant – Report

The Pakistan cricket team are in Kolkata to play Bangladesh in the ODI World Cup 2023 at the iconic Eden Gardens on October 31

The Pakistan players arrive in Kolkata ahead of Bangladesh match. (Image: X)

Kolkata: The Pakistan cricket team have reportedly ditched biryani made by the chefs in the hotel they are staying in Kolkata and instead ordered through an online app after landing in the City of Joy on Saturday for their ODI World Cup 2023 match against Bangladesh. Pakistan, who have lost four matches on the trot and are on the verge of elimination, play the Bangla Tigers at the iconic Eden Gardens on October 31.

