Babar Azam Beats MS Dhoni, Rohit Sharma In Elite List Topped By Virat Kohli

Babar Azam has scored 1843 ODI runs as Pakistan captain in 29 games at a splendid average of 68.25.

Babar Azam in action. (Image source: X)

Pakistan defeated Afghanistan by 59 runs in the third ODI to become the number one ODI team ahead of the Asia Cup. Babar Azam (60) and Mohammad Rizwan (67) scored fifties as the Men in Green posted a decent score of 268-8 in 50 overs before the bowlers ran riot and bowled out Afghanistan for 209. This was Babar Azam’s second fifty of the series. The Pakistan captain had scored 53 in the second ODI as well.

The splendid knock helped Babar Azam surpass the likes of MS Dhoni, Rohit Sharma and become second to Virat Kohli in an elite list. Babar Azam has 1843 ODI runs as Pakistan captain in 29 games at a splendid average of 68.25.

Babar’s average is better than former India captain MS Dhoni, who sits at sixth position with 6641 runs in 172 innings an average of 53.55, and current captain Rohit Sharma, who is fifth with 1175 runs in 27 innings at an average of 55.95. Only Virat Kohli has a better average than Babar Azam. Kohli has 5549 runs in 91 innings as Indian captain at an average of 72.65.

Former South Africa captains AB de Villiers and Faf du Plessis are following Babar Azam at third and fourth respectively. De Villiers scored 4796 runs at an average of 63.94 in 98 innings, while du Plessis scored 1671 runs in 36 innings at an average of 57.62.

Ex-New Zealand captain Kane Williamson has an average of 50.01 in 84 innings and is seventh on the list.

