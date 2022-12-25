Babar Azam Breaks Silence On Ramiz Raja Sacking, Says Focus Should Be On PAK Vs NZ Tests

Pakistan will be playing New Zealand in two Tests and three ODIs which starts on December 26.

Babar Azam and Tim Southee pose with the trophy.

Karachi: Pakistan Captain Babar Azam has finally broken his silence on Ramiz Raja being sacked as PCB chairman and stated that the focus should be on the New Zealand series which starts with the first Test on Monday.

Former PCB chairman Najam Sethi returned to lead the new 14-member management committee of the board after the government removed Ramiz Raja and also repealed the body’s constitution in the aftermath of Pakistan’s 3-0 loss to England in a test series last week.

Shahid Afridi was named interim chief selector and the flamboyant former Pakistan captain immediately beefed up the 16-member squad for the test series against the New Zealand by adding three more bowlers.

Ahead of the first Test against New Zealand, Babar said a lot of things has changed in Pakistan cricket. “Things have changed in the past two, three days and there have been changes, but as a professional you have to face such things,” Babar said Sunday on the eve of the first test.

“Our job is to put effort on the ground … and our full focus is on how to win the match, how to take a good start in the series and how to do well in all the three departments of the game. In the last series we could not perform well as they committed small errors, but we will be looking to rectify those mistakes,” he said.

The PCB said Afridi, after speaking to captain Babar Azam, added pacers Mir Hamza and Shahnawaz Dahani and off-spinner Sajid Khan to the squad. The Board said the decision to add the three bowlers was made following a meeting of the interim selection committee, which was chaired by Afridi. Captain Babar Azam joined the meeting.

Afridi said the selectors had a good discussion on the squad and agreed there was a need to strengthen the bowling department to give the team the best chance of taking 20 wickets in a match virtually.